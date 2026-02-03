Growing pains: South Lyon area residents frustrated with traffic congestion as neighboring community expands

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The backroads of what was once quiet farm country in South Lyon and Lyon Township aren't so peaceful anymore. As one of Michigan's fastest-growing communities, residents say traffic congestion has become their biggest concern.

7 News Detroit spent time in South Lyon asking residents what stories we should be covering, and overwhelmingly, we heard about traffic issues and congested roads — something community members say wasn't a problem several years ago.

"Traffic is probably the biggest issue in South Lyon," said Mona Tubaro, a longtime South Lyon resident.

The signs of growth in Lyon Township are clear. What used to be farmland has been transformed by developers, creating an unintended consequence: unbearable traffic on two-lane roads.

"Back in the day, they used to say there was more horses here than people," said Nick Sacco, a longtime South Lyon resident. "This used to be farmland, and all these big developers come out here."

Craig Bryson, Senior Communications Manager for the Road Commission of Oakland County, confirmed the area's rapid expansion.

"It's been one of the fastest communities growing in the state for a number of years now," Bryson said. “So we’ve seen pretty much non-stop development there.”



FULL INTERVIEW: Craig Bryson talks about South Lyon road issues

Tubaro lives outside of the township in neighboring South Lyon, but she says more people on their shared two-lane roads is making the whole area congested.

"If you need to be anywhere, you've got to give yourself at least an extra 20 minutes just to make it through town," Tubaro said. "I just feel like with the quick growing population that I can't imagine what it's going to be like in another five years if they don't do anything with the roads."

Sacco says the problem is especially bad on streets like Milford and Pontiac Trail, the main roads in and out of town.

"It's all still two-lane roads, and during rush hour it can be really hectic, especially if there's a car accident and one thing leads to another, and you end up having a four-mile-long traffic jam," Sacco said. "There's no way in or out of the town."

When asked about the development approval process and if there are plans to address the traffic concerns, Lyon Township told us they don't handle the roads and that we should reach out to the Road Commission of Oakland County.

Bryson says the road commission has a good working relationship with both Lyon Township and South Lyon, but they're not involved in the development process.

"Those are all municipal decisions, and unfortunately, we don't get any additional funding when new development comes in," Bryson said.

The road commission has completed multiple projects in the area, from paving and resurfacing roads to replacing bridges and culverts. But Bryson says widening the two-lane roads to ease congestion is currently too expensive.

"Road widening is extremely expensive, and typically the only way it's paid for is with federal road dollars, and those federal road dollars are very scarce, and they are competed for by all 61 communities in Oakland County," Bryson said. "We've got 900 square miles, 61 communities, many of them also congested and also seeking those funds."

MDOT recieved 75% of federal road funding, while 25% is divided among county road commissions, cities & villages statewide (30,000 miles eligible) according to a 2023 RCOC report.

Bryson estimates widening the road would cost around $5-$8 million to widen a mile of road from two to five lanes. While the county only receives about $22 million in federal funding to disperse between communities.

One solution for the future is developer-funded infrastructure and additions like the traffic signals at Pontiac Trail and Silver Lake. But for now, residents say they're stuck dealing with the congestion.

The township has also required some developers to complete traffic studies before approval.

"It's a big, I don't want to say it's a big argument, but it's always an issue, and you know we just, you kinda just gotta deal with it, it's either that or you move," Tubaro said.

Sacco hopes their concerns spark some change.

"I just hope this doesn't fall on deaf ears and maybe we can see some improvements," Sacco said. "My friends and neighbors, fellow community members, we all feel the same, but there's nothing we can really do about it. It's progress, right?"

Doug Baaki, South Lyon City Manager, says the city is almost built out in the city with a population close to 12,000 residents, and that the downtown and major intersections are slow-moving during school arrival and dismissal times.

“Growth of population in Lyon Twp or any of our neighboring communities will increase the use of our roads here in South Lyon. There are six schools in the city, along with a downtown business district, several restaurants, and the city hosts different community events throughout the year. This brings in a multitude of people to South Lyon, which then increases the road usage and the need for repairs,” wrote Baaki in an email.

Repairs are coming this spring to one major thoroughfare, Pontiac Trail. The road will be under construction from 9 Mile north to the Railroad tracks, by Lottie Street. The road commission will be bidding out the project next month. A public meeting will follow to let businesses and residents know, so they can prepare for the traffic issues and detours.

