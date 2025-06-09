Have you received an unsolicited 'complimentary cruise' offer? Here's what to know

(WXYZ) — The summer travel season is about to kick into high gear, but take note if you receive a postcard or flyer about a 'complimentary' trip.

If you haven't booked any trips yet, you may be intrigued if you receive an unsolicited invitation in the mail for a complimentary cruise.

I talked with a local woman who reached out to 7 News Detroit after getting an offer in the mail that sounded too good to be true. I also got the low-down from a consumer advocate on what you should look out for if you receive any solicitations like this.

Donna Gunning of Rochester Hills received the offer in the mail on May 12th for a complimentary eight-day, seven-night cruise for two, including complimentary airfare.

"I thought that was really interesting. [It] even sparked my interest enough that I was tempted to call, but I said no," Gunning told me.

Instead, she reached out to 7 News Detroit and shared images of the glossy postcard. It featured pictures and logos of three major cruise lines with the words "You're Invited" at the center.

Donna Gunning, Rochester Hills resident who received complimentary cruise offer

On the other side, "Congratulations, Donna" was in bold, followed by an invitation for "you and your spouse or partner to attend the "2025 Vacation and Travel Show."

It continued to explain, "In exchange for your time and opinion you will receive a complimentary 8 Day/7 Night Cruise for two adults aboard your choice of major cruise lines." It also included "complimentary airfare from most major International Airports."

All she had to do was call a 248 number on the card, give them the RSVP code, and then attend the travel show, but the offer expired in seven days.

"So when you read that, were alarm bells going off?" I asked.

"Oh, yeah. Yeah, definitely. Definitely," she said. "Hey, I just don't trust it. I just don't trust it. I figured that's when something's too good to be true, it's too good to be true."

Michelle Couch-Friedman, the founder and CEO of Consumer Rescue, investigated a similar mailer circulating in New York last year.

"The biggest red flag is it usually doesn't say what it is. It doesn't say the company that's behind the number," she said.

On the postcard in fine print, it says, "This offer is fulfilled by a third party and certain restrictions, tax and fees apply."

Michelle said taxes and fees for a cruise could cost several hundred dollars, and she's found there's usually not much availability, if any, during the peak holiday weeks and summer months.

No clear company name was listed above the Farmington Hills address identified as the "Vacation and Travel Show" location, which on Google Street View shows an office building.

I called the 248 number and reached someone in Indianapolis at a company called "Club Esprit." I asked for their manager and started communicating with John White, who identified himself as managing member of Club Esprit LLC, a private membership-based travel club that provides members with wholesale travel pricing and deals.

He said there's an office at the Middle Belt Road address seen on the mailer, along with offices in Indianapolis and Columbus.

I asked for an on-camera interview, which he declined, but he agreed to answer all my questions via email, including why the company name isn't on the mailer.

White responded in part, "The mailer is branded as the 2025 Vacation and Travel Show, which is a promotional campaign created and distributed by the Vacation and Travel Show LLC, a separate and independent entity. Club Esprit is the sponsoring brand and membership-based travel product being offered through the event. This structure is similar to how a trade show or expo might be hosted by one organization while featuring a specific brand or service."

I asked, "Are high-pressure sales tactics used?"

He replied, in part, "No. Our team is trained in professional, non-coercive sales practices. While we do offer same-day promotional pricing, which is common in direct marketing and membership models, we always encourage attendees to make the decision that's best for them."

He said his company's official website is MyClubEsprit.com and goclubesprit.com is its public-facing marketing site with frequently-asked questions and qualification criteria listed.

White said "Vacation and Travel Show LLC" does not have a website or digital presence.

Not seeing a company website on the mailer to find out what this offer was all about was one of the reasons Donna Gunning was gun-shy.

"What is the main message you want to get across to people seeing this?" I asked.

"If I don't initiate it, I'm not spending my money or giving them my personal information," she said.

White told me people who attend the travel show are free to leave at any time. They don't have to buy anything. However, to qualify for the promotional travel certificate, guests are expected to attend the full sales presentation — which is two hours.

What should you do if you receive an invitation for a complimentary cruise in the mail?

According to consumer advocate Michelle Couch-Friedman:



Get all the prize redemption details before attending one of these travel club shows or focus groups

Read online reviews on multiple websites like Yelp, Reddit, and others to see what experiences people are having at these presentations and on these complimentary cruises

Check with a cruise line or travel agency directly to familiarize yourself with what deals are available through them

