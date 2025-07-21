Highland Township residents concerned after another driver crashes into White Lake

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents living along White Lake in Highland Township are raising concerns about a dangerous curve after another driver ended up in the water over the weekend.

The crash, which happened Saturday night, involved an impaired driver who destroyed two docks but, fortunately, escaped without serious injury. It happened on Jackson Blvd. just after Lester Dr.

Stephen Jackson, who has lived on the lake for about 20 years, says this is a recurring problem that's getting worse as traffic in the area grows.

"To me it's just 'oh God again?'" Jackson said.

Jackson showed 7 News Detroit crews tire tracks and debris from the latest incident, where a pickup truck narrowly missed his boat but caused significant damage to his and a neighboring dock.

Several other neighbors echoed Jackson's concerns. Some say their fences have been damaged as well.

"You can see, there's where she went in. See her tracks in the water? There's part of her bumper," Jackson said.

The repeated incidents have forced Jackson to replace his landscaping multiple times, costing hundreds of dollars or more with each repair.

"I get more worried that someone's going to get hurt here, and I don't want it to come to that. This, I can replace. I can't replace my grandkids," Jackson said.

Residents are calling for additional safety measures such as improved lighting, additional warning signs, or guardrails along the curve.

7 News Detroit reached out to the Oakland County Road Commission for an interview, but no one was immediately available.

A spokesperson for the road commission sent the following statement:

We use data to drive our traffic-safety related decisions. Previously, this location had not risen to the level where we would review it. We will now review it and determine if there is something we can do.



A cursory review indicates that there were 10 crashes in the last 10 years at this location, including the one on 7/19/25. Crash data review indicates that 8 out of the 10 involved speeding as a hazardous action (motorists exceeding posted speed limit). 4 of the 10 involved alcohol or drugs. The one this weekend included alcohol as a contributing factor.



Despite this assessment, Jackson emphasizes his concern isn't just about property damage.

WXYZ An image shows the damage left behind at a private boat dock in Highland Twp following a weekend crash.

"I'm not trying to protect my property. There's kids and stuff I'm trying to keep someone from getting hurt," Jackson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

