How Cynthia and Edsel Ford are helping Forgotten Harvest fight food insecurity in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — A major driving force of support for Forgotten Harvest comes from Cynthia and Edsel Ford.

Their family has made it their mission to put food on the table for metro Detroiters in need, and I sat down with Cynthia to talk more about what this truly means.

"How does it feel to inspire so many others?" I asked.

“If there’s some way we can inspire people and be part of the learning process as to why it’s essential, we’re happy to be part of that conversation," Cynthia told me.

Inside the distribution and volunteer center for Forgotten Harvest on 8 Mile in Oak Park, I sat down with Cynthia to talk about how giving back to the community is helping to change lives.

“I so believe in the mission and work of Forgotten Harvest," she said. "We’re sitting in this space that’s newly built and redesigned what we do and how we do it.”

WATCH BELOW: Inside Forgotten Harvest's new market, which helps people with food assistance

As the cost of living continues to hit families hard and inflation impacts all of us, she says helping to support putting healthy food on the table has never been more important.

“Everybody gets well balanced packages. Instead of eight loaves of white bread and a dozen tomatoes, it’s well balanced. My husband and I believe that’s a right," she said.

The stats are incredible. For every $10 donated, there are 40 meals given out.

7 News Detroit and the Scripps Howard Fund are matching $5,000, and Cynthia and Edsel Ford will be matching every donation up to $25,000 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: Inside Forgotten Harvest Farms, where volunteers help gather 1M pounds of food per year

Since the start of this campaign, more than 750,000 meals have been provided.

“The distribution is appropriate for families or multiple families," Cynthia said.

On a personal level, Cynthia and Edsel have shared their passion for assisting those who struggle daily with food insecurity. It's in helping more than 40 million pounds of nutritious food last year to more than 1.8 million households.

“No one is served when they are hungry. The first thing you have to combat is a child, parent or grandparent, family’s hunger," Cynthia said. "Everything emanates from not just relieving hunger but nutrition.”

Cynthia and Edsel have been making an impact by way of supporting Forgotten Harvest for three years, and continue to be part of the solution.

