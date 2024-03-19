How do metro Detroiters feel about the new checkout policy at Target & Walmart? It varies

(WXYZ) — Big changes are coming to self-checkout lanes at some major local retailers. Target, Walmart and Dollar General are putting new restrictions on self checkouts.

In fact, Dollar General said it's eliminating self-checkout at 300 locations with the highest amount of theft.

Target said that customers will now be limited to 10 items for self-checkout. With fewer transactions being eligible for self-checkouts, Target says it will open more traditional checkout lanes.

I went out and spoke with several shoppers on the changes that impact Walmart and Target.

The signs are up at Target reminding shoppers they must have 10 items or fewer if you're headed to the self-checkout lanes. Otherwise, you have to go to the regular cashier lanes.

"Keep it the way it is. Some people don't wanna wait in line. We're old. So, let us checkout and go on about our business, rather than to limit to how many things that you can checkout," Leola told us.

"Being someone who uses self-checkout, what does that mean to you?" I asked Cortez.

"In a way, it's kind of fair. I get it. We got the checkout lanes where people have more than 10 items to go ahead and do their shopping. It gives the people that come in just really coming in there to get what they need and get out, ya know, time what they need to do," he said.

Then, you have people like Anita, who avoid self-checkout lanes at all costs.

"I just don't like 'em because when you have coupons and you have other discounts. I never know when they're going to come up. So, I always use the regular checkouts," she said.

"Will there be a concern for you that more people now will be using the regular lanes because of the limits on self-checkout?" I asked her.

"No," she said. "And I think job security is important, so I always use the regular lane."

Walmart is also updating its checkout policy. In some instances, an annual Walmart membership may be required to use some self-checkout lanes during peak hours.

Both Target and Walmart say the changes may vary during the time of the day, depending on how busy the store is.

To accommodate the increased flow of customers headed to regular cashier lanes, both companies say they will increase staff at those lanes, as needed.

"It don't seem like that's going to work though. because when it's busy is when you wanna use it and get out. You don't wanna wait down the aisle," Beverely said.

Some, like Al, reiterate a desire for the for the self-checkout system to be left alone.

"It's lousy. Lousy," he said. "I'd probably spend more time up at Meijer."

