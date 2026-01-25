OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — As families across southeast Michigan battle the bitter cold, Families in Oakland County are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy by tackling food insecurity, while teaching the next generation why access to health food matters.

Hundreds of Oakland County Jack and Jill of America volunteers help families in need with Forgotten Harvest

Nearly 200 mothers, fathers and children with the Oakland County Chapter of Jack and Jill of America rolled up their sleeves at Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park on Saturday.

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., all the volunteers were on hand packing healthy food for families facing hunger across metro Detroit.

This year's theme, "Learning while we Serve", paired hands-on volunteer work with lessons on nutrition, food deserts and food equity, helping young people understand not just how to serve, but why it matters.

WXYZ

"The great thing about this service project is we're going to spend a lot of time teaching the children about food insecurity," said Johanne Pearson, the President of Jack and Jill Oakland County. "We want them to understand what it is, how it impacts our community, and what they can do, that they have the personal power to make a difference in doing service."

Every Jack and Jill chapter across America picks a day to honor Dr. King's call to serve others, and celebrates Jack and Jill of America's 88th Founders Day.

The chapter is also asking the community to support healthy food donations to Forgotten Harvest's Community Choice Market.



