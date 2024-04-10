Watch Now

Hundreds sounded off on the new Hollywood-style Detroit sign. Reactions were mixed

Crews started installing the 8 ft tall letters around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. The city says the letters sit on 2 ft tall cement posts making for a total of 10 ft in height.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Apr 10, 2024
(WXYZ) — The new Hollywood-style Detroit sign that was set along highways in the city for the NFL Draft was installed on Tuesday. The sign, with 8-foot letters, was placed along I-94.

When we originally posted the rendering, it got hundreds of comments with mixed reaction, and needless to say, the real sign is also garnering mixed reactions.

Our post on Facebook got more than 600 comments. Below are some of the most popular.

Jay Daniels: "That's so tacky!"

Bob Wohlfeil: "I loved the big tire, better.."

Judy Dorrell: "It looks great just drove by it today."

Deborah Leigh: "Kinda feel like we didn't need that, but...ok. Looks...um...great."

Lindsey Green: "They definitely could've picked a better font."

Brian De Leo: "Love it! Needs something behind it.'

Clinton Delp: "Not too sure. Unless it changes colors at night, a complete bust. Who knows. Not overwhelming so far."

Elaine Johnson: "I think it looks great, too."

Kimberly Stankiewicz: "This is a completely eyesore."

