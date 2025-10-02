'It has just continued to grow': Library of Things in Metro Detroit has much more than just books

(WXYZ) — Libraries in metro Detroit aren't just about books anymore. The shelves are stocked with everything from board games to power tools and crochet kits. It's part of a growing 'Library of Things' movement, giving people access to items they may only need once, without the cost.

'It has just continued to grow': Library of Things in Livonia has more than just books

"We started with just a few small tools and a calculator, and it has just continued to grow since then," said Paige Plant.

At the Livonia Public Library, it started small. Now, Paige Plant, Head of Adult Services, said the Library of Things is filled with items you'd never expect to borrow.

"Everybody knows that the library is a place to borrow books, right? But there are many other things that are that we can easily organize and make available in the library that you might just want to check out for a day or two that you don't want to buy," Paige said.

Livonia's library is packed full of puzzles, cooking tools and recreational items, all available with the swipe of a library card.

"We buy the things from different sources, package them together, and you check them out as a single item," Paige said.

In Redford Township, a library item even helped solve a big personal loss.

"I think one of my favorite stories is we had an individual that lost their wedding ring," Garrett said. "(They) came to the library, checked out the metal detector, found their wedding ring."

Garrett Hungerford, Library Director for Redford Township, said their seed library has yielded some delicious results over the years.

"We've had individuals who have used the seeds to make something and then brought us a jar of salsa afterwards. So it's been fun to see stuff outside of books and movies, and music at the library," Garrett said. "We don't expect you to bring back the seeds, but, you know, certainly salsa doesn't hurt."

And in Westland, Head of Adult Services for the Public Library, Katelin Smith, said crafting items and the telescope are hot commodities.

"Top thing that is popular is our cricket machine. People love arts and crafts here," Katelin said. "If you want to buy something a little bit more expensive, but you're not sure if you're going to like it, you can 'try it before you buy it' kind of deal."

And for regular users like Zehraa, the items make everyday life a little brighter.

"The most common thing now actually would be the seeds because I just started gardening this year," Zehraa said. "The projector we use a lot during the Halloween time, so we watch a lot of spooky movies and I use it in the basement or upstairs in the living room."

If there's something you've been wanting to try, give your local library a call. They might have it in their Library of Things.

