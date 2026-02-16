'It’s truly magical.' How Unified Sports is giving kids with special needs a chance to play

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For some kids, stepping onto a court or field feels like a given. But for others, it's a dream that can feel out of reach.

At Fowlerville High School, one coach is making sure that dream becomes a reality, no matter a student's ability or circumstance.

The Coach Jeff Minock Varsity Club Foundation sponsors Unified Sports. His dream is to give every kid, no matter their physical, mental or financial situation, a chance to play sports. It's a dream that stems from a tragedy.

"I was the only survivor of a terrible car crash when I was a junior in high school and I think I have the ability to reach out and help people," Minock said.

"Not many people in the world have that faith," Jason Botruff, a Unified Sports athlete, said.

Jason has played on Fowlerville High's Unified Sports basketball team since he was a freshman. It's a place for children with disabilities to play, an opportunity he never had growing up with fetal alcohol syndrome and a missing chromosome.

"And not many people are included with these sports — and I feel like I wasn’t good enough for the world, but when I came to this school, everyone felt like family to me," Jason said.

Kelly Botruff shows up as a proud mom, supporting her adop

ted son, alongside the whole unified team.

"It breaks my heart that my son had to wait until 9th grade until he was given an opportunity," Kelly said.

She said having two children without disabilities graduate from Fowlerville – before fate led to her adopting Jason as a baby – meant she turned a blind eye to what she now understands all too well.

"I’m so happy that he’s had the opportunities that he’s got. But, again, that wouldn’t have been possible without Brooke Esch," Kelly said.

"Because she is the best teacher I have ever known in my life," Jason said.

Esch helped put the Unified program together in Fowlerville for the last several years. Falling in love with special education, she's become a role model for kids as a teacher in the classroom and as a coach> Her goal is to include as many kids as she can, and her motto is that you can do it.

"I just love these kids. Setting them up so they really get to shine," Esch said.

"Not being in someone’s shadow. They should be in the spotlight, which they deserve to be in," Jason said.

"Feel good about himself. Self-confidence. Builds his self-esteem. Makes him feel great, like every kid should," Kelly added.

"It’s truly magical. These kid’s getting this spotlight that they never had before. Unified, it says it all. Unification and bringing everyone together," Esch said.

