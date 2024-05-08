L'Anse Creuse Public Schools' $330 million bond proposal shot down by voters

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A $330 million bond proposal for L'Anse Creuse Public Schools was shot down by voters on Tuesday.

The district asked for the multimillion-dollar bond to enhance facilities and safety. Now, it's unclear what will happen with those projects since the bond was not passed.

I spoke with a mom who has two kids that go to L’Anse Creuse Public Schools and she says she is disappointed that the bond did not pass.

“Our kids deserve so much better. Our surrounding communities have such modern facilities. I’m sad that it didn’t pass. I think our community would’ve been so uplifted by this,” Wendy Amoe said.

Wendy Amoe

Amoe’s two kids go to L’Anse Creuse High School and her oldest just graduated from there.

She voted yes on the bond the district proposed to residents on Tuesday.

“There was so much improvement in infrastructure that they were going to do, the side walks,” Amoe said. “The parking lots for the baseball field for the athletes, but also they were going to have a big improvement in education, in IT, learning platforms.”

VIDEO: Watch a report from last year about deteriorating facilities in the L'Anse Creuse school district.

L'Anse Creuse school board votes to repair deteriorating sports facilities

The district also hoped to enhance safety and security at their schools and facilities with money from the bond.

“I’m so sad for our kids. I just said it, but they deserve so much more. They deserve modern facilities. They deserve safe environment,” Amoe said.

WXYZ

It’s been 19 years since the last bond issue in L’Anse Creuse.

The district’s superintendent wasn’t able to go on camera Wednesday but sent me this statement, which reads:

“This bond would have extended the current tax rate that had been in place since 2005 for the residents; therefore tax rates would not increase…. Unlike sale tax that is collected and redistributed among all schools throughout Michigan, bond funds are voted on by local residents and the money only supports the district they reside in.”

I spoke to someone off camera who voted no to the bond. He did not want to be identified but said he voted no because he believes the district’s plans for the money are irresponsible.

Moving forward, school officials will be working on another bond proposal to introduce to voters in the future.