Local voters tell us what's driving them to the polls in the MI presidential primary

(WXYZ) — Michigan's presidential primary election is on Tuesday, but people have been voting absentee and with early-in person voting over the past week.

Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders are getting ready to make their voice heard at the polls.

Some Democrats expect President Joe Biden to cruise to victory as the incumbent, while many Republicans are either excited at the chance to vote again for former President Donald Trump, or are intrigued by what Nikki Haley has to offer the party.

Many in our community also say they're not enthused by any of the candidates this year. So, what will they do? I went out to metro Detroit to talk to voters.

"What’s driving you to the polls this year?" I asked.

"The way the country has been run lately, I think it’s good, I like Biden," Roland Alston, from Farmington Hills, told me.

Alston said NATO relations are what's driving him to the polls. Not only is he supportive of Biden's work in office, he said he's supportive of anyone but Trump after the former president was quoted saying he would encourage Russia to "do whatever the hell they want" if it attacked a NATO country that Trump said didn't pay enough for defense.

"Seems like he favors Russia more than anything else," Alston added.

Lisa Draper, from Roseville, couldn't agree less. She said she's voting for Trump, and said inflation is driving her to the polls. She tells me if you want to see who the better candidate is, look at the difference in bank accounts.

"When we had him, things were a lot cheaper, now things are not so great," Draper said.

"What do you hope changes if Donald Trump is in office once again?" I asked.

"Cheaper food, cheaper gas, the economy to be easier," she said.

Cindy Wyatt, from Harrison Township, is considering voting for Haley.

"Maybe some hope for everybody, younger individual, somebody different," Wyatt said.

Even though Haley is trailing far behind Trump, hope for change is what is driving Wyatt to vote for Haley.

"What is it about Nikki Haley that you’re encouraged by?" I asked. (CINDY)

"Somebody younger, somebody different," she said.

A woman who called herself Coach Taylor, from Detroit, may be swayed to vote Republican.

"What do you think of President Biden?" I asked.

"When I saw him speak it just seems like he ages quickly and the words coming out of his mouth don’t make sense," Taylor said.

Taylor is a high school volleyball coach and said she usually votes for Democrats, but recent interviews with Biden, and his abortion policies, are driving her to the polls, making her consider voting Republican for the first time. But she said she has more research to do.

"The way that I look at it, speaking for me not my husband, it seems like everyone lies. They say what you want to get you to vote and then when they’re in office it’s like, ‘wait a minute you said...'" Taylor said.

Mark Kempinski from Hamtramck says its "nasty politics" that is driving him to the polls. He told me he's voting for Biden in fear of the divisiveness he feels Trump causes.

"You’re standing behind a guy along with neo-Nazis," Kempinski said.

In Dearborn, Nader Dawould said the only presidential party he'd consider voting for this election is Independent. His disapproval of America's response to the Israel-Hamas War is driving him to the polls.

"I voted for Biden last election cycle and I won’t be voting for him this election cycle," Dawould said.

He's part of the "Abandon Biden Campaign," a Michigan Arab-American-based campaign that aims to apply pressure on Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza by taking away support from him at the polls.

"Who do you think you’ll vote for then?" I asked.

"I’m just going to leave the president section blank or I might do a write-in," Dawould said.