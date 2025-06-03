Long lines form at Twelve Oaks mall for Labubu craze

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you've been to Twelve Oaks Mall here in Novi recently, you've probably seen the long lines forming in front of a Pop Mart machine. But what are people waiting for?

Well, it's a current craze called a Labubu.

A line of people wrapped around the second-level concourse of the mall on Saturday, with everyone in line looking for the same thing: Labubu.

“Now that they’re selling out, they’re hard to get, which makes people want them even more," said Gianna Gonzales.

The 18-year-old says she's lucky enough to have scored a few of the furry key chains that originated in Hong Kong.

“I feel like it’s really controversial because some people think they’re really ugly and some people think they’re super cute and I’m one of the people that think they’re super cute," Gianna said.

Characterized by their furry bodies, round eyes and sharp teeth, it's almost impossible to find Labubu dills online and in stores. That's because celebrities, from Rihanna to Kim Kardashian, have been seen sporting the trendy toys in public and on social media.

“We all saw it on the For You page and we knew where to go," said Zinah George.

George said she was in line at Twelve Oaks mall on Saturday, waiting for the Labubus to be restocked.

“I saw people young and old just coming in and waiting to grab some of these toys,"

The Pop Mart Machine in this mall is proving to be so popular because it's just one of three in the whole state of Michigan. Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills has a vending machine, as well as Woodland Mall in Kentwood. The next closest machine is in Chicago.

“I feel like we’re privileged to have it here," George said.

“Honestly I feel like we’re pretty lucky to have just two so close together," Gonzales said.

Manager of Casper, Luis Jaime, says being the store right next to the popular machine has been interesting.

“Definitely envy the line drawing the crowd in," Jaime said. "The great thing is, it does give us a chance to say hi to the folks, let them know who we are, we do get window watchers that will pop in in my window and say like what does Casper have to offer.”

He tells me the machine was put in about a month ago, and the lines are only getting longer, especially on the weekends.

“At any given time I would say you probably have about 60-70 people in line," Jaime said. “There was one gentleman that was here since 9:30 in the morning and he waited until 9:00 when we closed the mall.”

A spokesperson for Twelve Oaks Mall tells me the Pop Mart macine is supposed to stay through next spring. So for about $30 and a lot of patience, you too can get yourself a Labubu in Novi.

