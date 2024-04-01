Luna Pier prepares for total solar eclipse amid construction woes

LUNA PIER, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Monday, April 8, in the middle of the afternoon, the City of Luna Pier will go completely dark during a total solar eclipse.

"We’re going to see about 30 seconds of totality here, and we’re the only city in Michigan in the path of totality," said Luna Pier Mayor Jim Gardner.

Adam Tabor Jim Gardner, Mayor of Luna Pier

He told us it's a huge opportunity for the city. The last time a total solar eclipse crossed Lunar Pier was more than 200 years ago.

Gardner said there's just one problem, "We didn’t anticipate our bridge being down."

The city's main bridge that is used to enter and exit the city is in the middle of being reconstructed and closed until summer.

The construction could cause major traffic jams if a lot of people attempt to visit for the day.

"I hate to say it but we’re hoping not as many come because it’s just really hard to manage that many people," said Gardner.

Still, the small town of about 1,400 is preparing for whoever has enough patience to brave the traffic.

At the Downtown Market Mo's their manager Rochelle Ward told us, "Through the grapevine, we hear all these people are coming to Luna Pier and to be prepared. I love all the people coming in here, I do."

Adam Tabor Rochelle Ward, manager at Mo’s Luna Pier Market

Ward showed us eclipse glasses and homemade pins they have ready for visitors.

If you don't want to risk the traffic jam in and out of town, you can see the eclipse from Toledo about 13 miles South of Luna Pier, or Kackleberry Farm, about 14 miles north of Luna Pier.

At Kackleberry Farm the eclipse will reach 99.8% totality and is opening up during their off-season just to celebrate.

Co-owner of Kackleberry Farm, Laura Middleton said, "We’ll have specialty drinks, we'll have some fun games, pizza, pretzels, all that kind of stuff on the farm."

Co-Owner Keith Middleton joked, "Maybe they’ll detour to our place!"

Adam Tabor Keith Middleton & Laura Middleton, Owners of Kackleberry Farm

If you do venture to Luna Pier you are advised to be prepared.

Mayor Gardner told us not all their summer businesses may be open, it would be smart to pack your own food, drink, and patience.