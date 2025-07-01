Macomb Twp. set to make historic investment in road improvement

(WXYZ) — Drivers in Macomb Township can expect a few major road improvement projects heading their way by next year.

The township approved $14 million in its most recent budget to repave, extend, or widen several roadways, including Romeo Plank Rd. and Broughton Rd. near the municipal complex.

The money accounts for the largest investment in road improvements in the township's history, and township leaders say it's long overdue. Some of the funding comes from federal dollars that were in the previous years' budget that the township was unable to spend due to regulatory hurdles.

"They definitely need to start doing some repavements because those potholes are getting worse by the day," said driver Steven Bloom of roads in the township.

The project on Romeo Plank Rd is set to include repaving from 22 mile Rd. to 23 mile Rd, which is riddled with potholes and crumbling asphalt. It will also mean widening the two-lane road to five lanes to ease traffic congestion.

"Romeo Plank is actually pretty rough. So, if that’s what they’re working on, that’d be perfect," said Thomas Vukpalaj.

Vukpalaj owns a Lettuce, a fresh food restaurant at 23 Mile and Romeo Plank Rd. He says he's definitely seen his fair share of potholes and congestion in the area.

"Mornings, it’s pretty congested, backs up. We get customers saying it’s hard to pull into the plaza. Usually, the turn lane is backed up," said Vukpalaj.

"We have 95,000 people who live in Macomb Township, and when you’re traveling on all two-lane roads everywhere, it’s hard to get anywhere," said Township Supervisor Frank Viviano. "I can literally tell you, since I travel Romeo Plank to go home, that on busy days it’s backed up a mile heading south."

Viviano says it's the reason the road improvements are more important now than they've ever been.

"One of the things about Macomb Township is it has grown faster than any community in the state of Michigan over the last 30 years. We have literally tripled in size, and one of the things that has lagged behind is our roads," said Viviano. "It’s not easy to come up with funding to build or expand these major roadways, and over the course of the past 5 years, we’ve put an increasing amount of focus on it."

Viviano says another large portion of that $14 million will be spent on Broughton road where the township is looking to fulfill a decades long wish of building a downtown/city center.

"I think the downtown area has been in talks for a long time," said Rick Roeske who lives in the township. "I think everyone’s building it. You look at new Baltimore or Partridge Creek: that’s what that was supposed to be, but now it’s mostly restaurants, and so I don’t know if we need a downtown. We’ll see if it’s supported by businesses."

The road would be a boulevard and include street parking, roundabouts, and aesthetic improvements. The township says they're currently in talks with the private land owner about acquiring the land needed to extend Broughton Rd through to 24 Mile Rd. They've also spoken to several developers about potentially bringing in residential and commercial spaces once completed.

Township Supervisor Frank Viviano says he's hopeful that once finished, the projects will mean improved travel for all and economic growth.

"Once we’ve made these road improvements, I expect there will be great demand for both commercial and residential portions," said Viviano. "It’s going to be something that people haven’t really seen before, and that’s what’s going to make it unique. We think it’s going to be an anchor, not just for Macomb Township but for this region of Macomb County."

The township hopes to start work on Romeo Plank by spring of 2026 and then, in summer or fall of the same year, begin work on Broughton Rd. Both projects are expected to take up to two construction seasons.

