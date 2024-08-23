Man wearing only underwear asks child at Taylor park to expose himself

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Taylor community is disturbed and on high alert after according to police, a male came up to a 12-year-old boy at Boardman Park in nothing but white boxers and asked the child to expose himself.

Taylor Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at the park near Haskell Road and Burr Street. A white, heavy-set male described to be in his 60s, 5 feet 8 inches, with short light-colored hair, approached the boy who was playing with friends but was left alone for a moment.

“The child reported that the man approached him and asked to see his private parts in exchange for a glimpse at his private parts," Taylor Police Detective Lieutenant Frank Canning said.

The child did not engage and got away.

7 News Detroit Boardman Park in Taylor

“Thankfully, nothing physical happened and he did the right thing by going home and reporting what happened," Detective Lt. Canning said.

Mark Harshberger has lived in the area for 60 years and says the park is a popular destination for kids. He’s shocked and disgusted by what happened just steps from his home.

“That’s almost unbelievable, especially for this park," he said. “That’s what makes this so surprising is the fact that I’ve never in my whole time here seen or heard anything like that before.”

The park is also popular with disc golfers, like Nate Munk, who frequently visits with his young son.

“It’s normally pretty quiet, not too many people here so it’s pretty disturbing having someone doing that around here," he added.

The city of Taylor does have cameras at several parks across town, like Heritage Park, but not where the incident took place so the suspect wasn’t caught on camera. The city has plans to add more cameras around parks soon.

Taylor PD does have an extra watch on this area.

The suspect was last seen riding around on a gray bike. Make sure to call the police if you see anything suspicious.

Where Your Voice Matters