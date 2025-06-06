ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit couple has reached a rare milestone! Fred and Fran Stokes of Allen Park are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

See their love story in the video below:

Meet the Allen Park couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 6% of marriages last 50 years, with that number dropping even further for 70 years. The Stokes tell me they've made it this far through a lot of love and faith.

Both growing up in Melvindale, Fred and Francis have a bond that goes back to their childhood. They first met at a park at 12 years old, and reconnected again in junior high school. The rest is history.

WXYZ

"We've become sweethearts since then and got married when we were 19," Fran said.

Their wedding happened in 1955, a time when Fred says things were a lot simpler.

WXYZ

"It was probably more common than at 19. A lot of our friends were married early and a lot of them right out of high school as well," Fred said.

As the years went by, Fred, who works in Masonry, and Francis, who worked at a law firm, continued to build their lives together.

They now have two daughter, six grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

"So in total, if we, our families, if we combined everybody, I think we'd be at 38 people. So you can realize how many birthdays, how many celebrations there are in a given year," Fred said.

After 70 years, Francis said she and Fred have become one in many ways.

"Sometimes we're thinking the same thing, we're going to say the same thing, it gets to where you pretty much know each other," Fran said.

They say a key to their long-lasting love has been their faith.

"We came to know the Lord as our savior when we were about 20 and that changed our lives and the whole family is like that, involved in church," Fran said.

WXYZ

They also add that remembering the little things in life goes a long way.

"Remembering your birthday, anniversary, but I mean more than that. It's just knowing each other so well, it's hard to explain. It's communicating," Fran said.

As they celebrate their platinum anniversary, Fred gives a lot of credit to his wife.

"First of all, I'd say I'm not perfect. Fran has the upper hand there," Fred said.

Where Your Voice Matters