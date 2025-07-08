Metro Detroit libraries offer free resources to help kid avoid the 'summer slide'

(WXYZ) — While kids are enjoying summer break, many parents are worrying about what educators call the "summer slide."

That's the academic regression that can happen during the longest break of the year.

While tutoring is one way to keep learning moving forward, it can be pricey. Public libraries, like the one in Farmington, are stepping up in a big way, offering free programs and powerful tools to help kids keep their minds moving.

"It's busier than it is throughout the school year. And we see school-age kids that we don't often see during the school year, which makes us really happy because it's important for them to keep reading and engaging and stuff," Mary Showich-Gallup with the Farmington Community Library told me.

From outdoor storytime and STEM days to scavenger hunts and reading rewards, the Farmington Community Library is just one example of free resources available to keep kids engaged.

It's not just about books. Everything a child does over the summer can be turned into a learning opportunity if kids are asked to reflect on those activities.

"Even if it's just, hey, I was at home and I played in the sprinkler versus some big trip, those are learning experiences. When you're experiencing the world together and you're talking about what you're doing," Becky Hall, a childrens' services information specialist, said.

Libraries aren’t alone. Free tools like Khan Academy, Mango Languages, Libby, Hoopla, and PBS Kids offer everything from coding lessons to storytime streaming. With a free library card, families can access most of these resources right from home.

Even games like Jenga can help kids with strategy, spatial relationships and if they lose, managing emotions and disappointment.

Summer fun and learning don’t have to cost a thing and they don't have to compete with one-another.

Where Your Voice Matters