Metro Detroit parents weigh in on school dress codes

(WXYZ) — Ypsilanti Community High School recently posted an updated dress code that has people talking.

The conversation may have started here at Ypsilanti Public Schools but it does have people asking the question even outside their school walls. How far is too far when it comes to dress code?

Tavon Evans is one of the parents who had a lot of questions after her child's school made updates to it's dress code.

"It should be up to the parents- they should you know, 'aye don't go outside looking like that', you know," Tavon said.

Beyond their school walls, parents are mixed on what students and should and should not be allowed to wear in classes.

"I think they should be able to express themselves, but they shouldn't be able to expose themselves," said Nicole, a parent.

It's been a while since Cece Augustine was in school.

"I don't see the need for too much change," Cece said. "They're really trying to hammer down on these kids don't accept it the way we did."

But we gave her some options to see what dress code restrictions she thought went too far.

"Jeans with holes above the knee, I feel like we had those when we were younger," Cece said."I feel like bonnets is controversial, hoodies too far, it's not that deep as long as it's not affecting or distracting classmates."

"Jeans with holes above the knee. I guess it's a fashion trend. Doesn't really bother me," said Tom McMahon, a parent. "You need to respect the rules whatever the school decides"

