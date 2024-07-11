Metro Detroiters continue to wait for trash collection from Priority Waste

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — 7 News Detroit has been hearing from metro Detroiters expressing their frustrations with trash pick-up delays from Priority Waste.

PREVIOUS STORY: Priority Waste continues to play catch up with trash collection across metro Detroit

“It’s been cumbersome and it’s aggravating,” said Ralph Rehme of Waterford Township.

WXYZ Ralph Rehme

Waterford Township resident Ralph Rehme says his trash and compost haven’t been picked up in three weeks

“I’ve called GFL, Priority Waste, and no answer, that’s why I called you, I’m frustrated,” said Rehme.

Priority Waste took over residential accounts from GFL Environmental on July 1st.

PREVIOUS STORY: Priority Waste officially takes control of GFL residential accounts

Officials from Priority Waste say since they took over those accounts, they have been trying to catch up on trash collections in 73 communities.

Rehme says due to the delay, he had to get rid of his compost himself.

“I’ve actually had to take my compost to environmental waste in Lake Orion in my 14-foot trailer so I can cut my grass,” said Rehme.

Rehme’s neighbor, Mike Erkfritz, is also fed up with the overflow of compost outside his house.

“As you can see, I have a lot of trees, and this is from last night’s or yesterday’s heavy rain, which we’ve had lots of rain, so every day it’s pick it up, take care of it,” said Erkfritz.

WXYZ Mike Erkfritz

Priority Waste is contracted to take care of trash in Waterford Township but over in Clarkston, residents are able to choose their trash collection company.

Michael McDermott says his elderly father used to rely on GFL, then Priority but after too many delays, he switched to Community Disposal.

“They said give them a chance, they would pick it all up, well they never showed up,” said McDermott. “Monday morning, I told them I’m done with it.”

WXYZ Michael McDermott

Back to Waterford Township, a spokesman from Priority Waste told me due to broken vehicles, they have been behind on trash and compost pickup.

He added that Priority Waste should be caught up on trash collection in the township by this weekend.