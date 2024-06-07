Metro Detroiters react to some TJ Maxx, Marshalls workers wearing body cams

(WXYZ) — Over the past year, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods has been equipping their loss prevention workers with body cameras.

The next time you stop one of these stores in the metro Detroit area, you may notice some workers wearing body cams.

“I’m not a thief so it doesn’t bother me, when you walk into any store there’s cameras present whether or not their on a body or they’re in the air,” said Scott Sheddy of Westland.

“It kind of feels a little bit invasive just because I love my retail therapy so it’s my escape from everything else and it seems like extra eyes would take away from that comforting experience,” Lauren Esser of Canton.

A spokesperson from the parent company says they hope the body cameras will de-escalate incidents, deter crime and keep employees and customers safe.

“I think that cameras in the store should be sufficient enough to stop any type of crime or any type of shoplifting at the store. Body cams on a person, I don’t think it’s necessary,” said Yolonda Caudle of Southfield.

“I think it’s probably best for their safety and I don’t see why that would bother anybody,” Michelle Ebert of Dearborn.

“I think there's already security cameras in there and I think that should be enough,” said Kaelyn Ruiter of Livonia.

I’m told the workers who wear the body cams undergo thorough training on how to effectively use the cameras in their roles.

“I can definitely see how put some extra pressure on the shoppers,” Esser.

“I think if somebody wants to steal, they’re going to steal regardless if somebody wears a body camera or not or whether there’s a wall mounted camera,” said Sheddy.

