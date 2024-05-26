Metro Detroiters reflect on Memorial Day and what it means to them

(WXYZ) — As we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country this Memorial Day, we're out in Dearborn talking to people about what the holiday means to them.

"Remembering those who fought for our country, and remembering why we are here," said Tiffany Rodegher of Dearborn.

Peter Laframboise said, "my dad was a Marine. My grandfather was in World War II."

VIDEO: Hear from more metro Detroiters on how they are spending their Memorial Day weekend:

How are metro Detroiters spending Memorial Day? Here's what they said

"My dad also served in the military. And I thank them for their service. Without them, we wont be here," said Walaa Hamieh.

Leslie Burnett said the day is all about honoring our country and the people who served us.

I asked what people thought was the best way to honor fallen heroes.

"I think first just sit and reflect on those memories. And then of course celebrate with our families and be grateful for what we have," said Rodegher.

Burnett said she thinks about "patriotic music, flags, parades, thanking them, having them part of the parade."

Laframboise said he appreciated the sentiments toward his father.

"Even though my dad was very low-key and not someone who would actually want people to acknowledge on that aspect sometimes, because he was a Vietnam war vet. It meant more to me to see that people who were willing to honor him despite some of the things that went with that."

Hamieh said she most remembers seeing her dad in his military outfit.

As far as favorite Memorial Day tradition, Burnett and Rodegher said it was barbecuing and hanging out with family.

And whatever metro Detroiters have planned, Laframboise said "keep in mind, that a lot of things we have is because we had others who were willing to make a sacrifice for us.

