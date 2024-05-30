Metro Detroiters sound off on going to the movies vs. streaming at home

(WXYZ) — When is the last time you went to the movie theater? It's something we wanted to know after the U.S. box office had its lowest-grossing Memorial Day weekend since 1995.

I went Downriver to talk to people about why they aren't going to the movies.

“Do you go to the movie theaters?" I asked.

“Occasionally. First time I’ve gone in the last couple of years was literally last night we went and saw 'Fall Guy.' Great movie, we went to Emagine over in Rochester, phenomenal experience, but it was very empty," said Dalton Criswell of Troy.

WXYZ

“So I haven’t been to the movies in a really long time," said Becca Mills of Riverview. "It depends on the movies that come out. They look interesting but I just wait for them to go on streaming and stuff.”

WXYZ

While some people like streaming movies at home, others still like going to the movie theater.

“What keeps you coming back to the movie theater?" I asked.

“Because I get out, since COVID, it’s been very, very sedentary, a lot of people don’t get out and socialize and I just wanted to come out," said Debra Bernard of Detroit.

WXYZ

“Well, there’s one reason right there, I like the food, I like the big screen, I like the darkness," said Patrick Ratcliff of Royal Oak.

Emagine Theaters are having a free movie Monday on June 3 to celebrate ranking number one of a national report.

Where Your Voice Matters