Michigan Challenge Balloonfest in Howell celebrates 40 years this weekend

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — There are plenty of events kicking off across metro Detroit Friday that will last throughout the weekend.

If you're looking to get a jump start on your Fourth of July celebrations, listen to music, or if you're feeling adventurous, there's something to check out.

Smith said it's not just a festival, but it's also a competition and festivalgoers can watch the balloon launches from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., all weekend long.

Ken Myer is a hot air balloon pilot with more than 20 years of experience, but this year, he'll be on the ground emceeing the event.

"My favorite part, believe it or not, is the little 3-year-old child and their awe. But one better than that. Mom or grandma smiling and looking at the looks of the kids' faces. I was actually lucky enough to capture my wife with my grandson like that, and unbelievable, and it's lasting," Myer said.

The three-day festival kicks off Friday also has arts and crafts, amusement rides, animal exhibits and a few new traditions.

"In honor of our 40th anniversary, we've decided to do a balloon glow on both nights," Smith said.

This festival feels almost like a holiday here in Howell and you can see restaurants getting into the spirit, and organizers say it's also a huge economic driver for businesses as well.

"We have an event going on in downtown Howell on Saturday that is also a part of Balloon Fest. It's called Balloons and Brews, so that is gonna be happening downtown on State Street…we'll run shuttles, free shuttles all weekend from downtown to the festival," Smith said.

People are just happy to be part of it.

"It's a huge thing for this town. I mean this is what we're known for," Skye Gardner told us.

