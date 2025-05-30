Michigan friends forge bond that defies tension between their home countries

(WXYZ) — We're bringing you the story of two men from across the globe who have forged a bond that defies the tensions between their home countries.

7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed met Ali Haider from Pakistan and Sunny Singh from India to see firsthand how their friendship is a testament to the enduring spirit of unity and peace between communities.

Dansville is a small village near Lansing with a population of around 500. That's where we found 42-year-old Ali Haider, a Pakistani American.

"I cannot be more thankful to the United States for what they've done for me and my family," said Ali.

Ali says he's a proud Michigander, too.

Ali moved to America from Punjab, Pakistan, in 2006, fell in love with Michigan, and decided to raise a family here while becoming a small business owner.

Together, we went to visit his friend Sunny. His name is Vijay Signh.

Sunny, 40, runs the only gas station in Dansville.

"Every weekend, we are pretty much hanging out together with family. I have a 17-year-old son, he has a 17-year-old daughter. Kids are friends with each other. And our wives are friends," said Ali.

Sunny moved from Punjab, India, in 1997. Ali and Sunny met in Michigan and have called each other "brother" for over 20 years. To understand how their friendship bridges the India-Pakistan divide, we sat down for coffee.

"I think we are the bridge between the Indian and Pakistani communities around the Lansing area because Sunny introduced me to his side of the community, and I introduced Sunny to my side of the community," said Ali.

From clothing to cuisine, North India and Pakistan share similar cultures and traditions. However, since the partition of British India in 1947, control of Kashmir has sparked most conflicts between the countries.

"That doesn't matter to us," said Sunny. "Because I don't go by countries. I go by the people."

Ali said, "all my family and friends are all there; they got multiple drone and missile attacks."

Tensions between the two countries significantly escalated in early May with a 4-day military conflict. The attacks came as India continued to blame Pakistan for a deadly attack in April in the disputed Kashmir region, a claim that Pakistan denies.

"Our family was sending us videos ... of all the rockets and bombs coming through," said Sunny.

Ali says they are welcoming the ceasefire. "But my worry is somebody sparks another thing and the war starts again," he said.

On May 10, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, which was brokered with the help of the U.S.

"The people want peace," said Ali.

"To the best of your knowledge, the Indian-Pakistani community, at least in Michigan, has no tension?" I asked.

"No, not at all," said Sunny.

"Pakistani and Indian community, we share all the events. Like from Diwali to Eid. There is Eid coming now and I will invite all my Indian friends. He actually comes to the mosque for Iftar. So everything is identical, there should be no border, forget about the war," said Ali.

The recent confrontation has revived fears of a nuclear war between the neighboring countries. Both have possessed nuclear weapons since 1998.

"Both countries they do not want war. We want to live each peacefully, call each other brothers. Respect each other's families, values, and that's the message we want to give to both sides of the countries," said Ali.

