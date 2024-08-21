Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to 7 News Detroit ahead of DNC address

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to take the stage on Thursday at the Democratic National Convention, shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris speaks.

Whitmer has been in Chicago for the DNC this week, and told our Mike Duffy that the week has been great.

"I think what you see here is a party that is invigorated and energetic and feeling very optimistic. We've showcased, I think an incredible group of leaders all across this country. It's diverse, it's inclusive, it's optimistic and I think this is the kind of energy people want need right now more than ever," she said.

Michigan has been featured prominently throughout the convention, with State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, UAW President Shawn Fain and Sen. Gary Peters among the speakers on the first two days.

Whitmer said having those speakers from Michigan shows that those people have lived experiences that people can relate to, adding that both Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz – Harris' VP candidate – are "normal people."

"They grew up middle class lives like so many of us and they've dedicated their lives to public service and making sure more people have a path to prosperity in this country," she said.

The fact that so many people form Michigan are speaking also brings national attention to our state, Whitmer said.

"I'm excited to see Michigan play such a prominent role. I know that we will get inundated over the 75 days between Friday and Election day, and we'll have an opportunity to tell the Michigan story as well and I think that's, that's powerful on the other side of the political spectrum," she said.

Whitmer also took shots at former President Donald Trump, who was in Howell on Tuesday talking about crime, saying that crime is up and that "you can’t walk across the street to get a loaf of bread. You get shot, you get mugged, you get raped, you get whatever it may be." That's despite statistics showing crime has fallen.

"When the former president was in Howell yesterday, he didn't talk about a vision for America. It was, it was all very dour and negative and, and frankly, some of it was just complete baloney," Whitmer said.

Finally, Whitmer reaffirmed her commitment to Michigan when asked if she'd consider a cabinet position if Harris got elected.

"I have no plans to leave Michigan. I love it. I've got two more years on my term and I've made a commitment to serve out those two years, so having allies in DC will help us on doing that," she said.

