(WXYZ) — Saturday marks the start of firearm deer hunting season in Michigan, and thousands of hunters are expected to take to the woods for the annual tradition.

See the full story in the video below

Michigan hunters gear up for start of firearm deer season, with an increase in licenses issued

According to the Michigan DNR, there has been a 3% increase in the number of hunting licenses compared to last year.

For many, it's more than just sport.

"Every year, it's tradition," Zach Yeokum said.

WXYZ

"I'm excited. I've been hunting 15 to 20 years, something like that," Dean Coulter said.

WXYZ

This is the 131st firearm deer hunting season and it will run through the end of November. Those heading out to their blinds are gearing up.

"I am excited as always. I am making sure I've got good ammo and my weapons are sighted in," Richard Simpson said.

WXYZ

Simpson has been hunting for 61 years. He calls it a family tradition.

"My family, we're outdoors people and I liked it and i've kept it up," Simpson said.

Leading up to this year, Michigan saw a decline in hunters, but this year, it's changing.

"We've had 3 percent more people buy a deer license compared to the same time last year," Brent Rudolph with the Michigan DNR said.

WXYZ

In 2024, the DNR reported a harvest of close to 180,000 deer during the two-week period, which helped cut the overpopulation of deer.

Rudolph said the deer population still remains high.

"We still have a very abundant deer population here in Michigan," he said.

The biggest emphasis is for hunters to remain safe

"Always treat every firearm as if it's loaded. So don't count on your memory as to whether your firearm is loaded or not. Don't rely on just your safety. Always keep your firearm pointed in a safe direction. When you're in the field, be very sure of your target and what's beyond your target," Rudolph said.

At Bass Pro Shop in Chesterfield Township, I spoke to assistant GM Aaron Dyki about the hunting trends.

"We definitely see old familiar faces, new people coming in for the first time. A lot of Excitement in the air. It's just part of the preparation," he said.

Where Your Voice Matters