Michigan voters advocate for Governor Whitmer joining presidential ticket

(WXYZ) — After President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek re-election in the 2024 presidential race, many voters wondered who would take his place.

President Biden ends reelection bid, endorses Harris for the 2024 presidential race

The president announced the change of course via X on Sunday. The announcement comes amid growing pressure from Democratic allies and voters for him to step down due to his age and health concerns.

The president is expected to give more detail on the decision later in the week.

"About time, he's too old," said Bloomfield Hills voter Isabela Steward after hearing the news. "He falls on stage. He falls doing anything. He can’t speak."

WXYZ

"I actually think it’s a good thing for the Democratic Party. Now it’s going to ignite some type of new ideas, new thoughts and someone who they can actually believe in," said Trevor Nwagwu from Lathrup Village. "I feel like Biden lost a lot of support especially with that last debate. It was kind of bad."

WXYZ

"I do feel it’s for the best but I’m hoping it’s not too little too late since we’re so close to the election right now. I’m hoping whoever gets selected as the candidate just has some time to get some support," said Lisa Denard from River Rouge.

WXYZ

Biden has since endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the next president.

"I think they’re going to have to scatter and I don’t think they have a snowball's chance in a heat storm to win," said Brenda Cook from Southfield.

WXYZ

While several Democrats have also endorsed Harris, some Michiganders have other ideas for Biden's replacement.

"Personally, if the Democrats want to have a chance, they should choose Big Gretch. I'm with Big Gretch instead," said Nwagwu.

7 News Detroit spoke with a political expert about the real probability of Whitmer being on the ticket.

"People have been tossing around Governor Whitmer’s name for years now as someone they’d like to see on the presidential ticket. What do you think the viability of something like that actually is," 7 News Detroit reporter Whitney Burney asked.

WXYZ

"I think it’s theoretically possible but unlikely especially given the endorsement (from) President Biden and the fact that Harris would have the ability to spend the tens of millions or hundreds of millions the campaign has accrued," said Aaron Kall who is the Director of Debate at the University of Michigan. "There’s a lot of momentum going in the direction of Vice President Harris being a former senator, prosecutor and the number two on this ticket for so many years having experience on a lot of the critical issues. So there’s nothing stopping someone else from entering the race but it’d be such an uphill battle and if they weren’t successful then that could hurt their political prospects, especially if they’re a relatively young age, into the future.

Kall says no matter who democrats ultimately pick as the presidential nominee, it will be critical that they are united at the Democratic National Convention next month. He says it will also be interesting to see who is selected as the VP if Harris is solidified as the Democratic nominee.

Governor Whitmer has not expressed specific interest in working in the oval office. She also has not yet endorsed Harris.

Whitmer released the following statement after news Biden would step down:

President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump. His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America’s global leadership over decades will go down in history. My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump, a convicted felon whose agenda of raising families’ costs, banning abortion nationwide, and abusing the power of the White House to settle his own scores is completely wrong for Michigan.



-Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Where Your Voice Matters