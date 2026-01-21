NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A unique Asian-inspired mixed-use development is coming to life, marking the first development of its kind in Michigan.

Watch Christiana's video report

Michigan's first Asian-inspired mixed-use development draws crowds in Novi

Sakura Novi features a blend of restaurants, retail shops, and residential units designed to create an immersive cultural experience that transports visitors to Asia without leaving Michigan.

WXYZ

"We saw this type of life experiences through our travels, and we wanted to bring that back home," said Phillip Kim, partner at Sakura Novi about the vision for space.

The development came about through a collaboration between the city and developers, with input from Japan's consulate office.

"The city had approached us with an opportunity with the consulate office of Japan to create this unique Asian themed environment in the city of Novi, and they couldn't figure out who was going to do it," Kim said.

Several months after businesses began opening and residents started moving into apartments on the property, the development's popularity continues to grow.

"We had an extraordinary reception here. We had Chubby Cattle; when they opened, they had lines out the door. When Paris Baguette opened, they had lines out the door, and our residences are pretty much filling up very fast," Kim said. “Clearly, I think we are delivering what the community wanted."

WXYZ

The Chubby Cattle Wagyu Shabu House offers an all-you-can-eat concept that local operator for the Chubby Group, Eric Mai, says has been overwhelmingly well-received.

"I wanted the restaurant to feel like a little Tokyo when you walk in here," Mai said. "We specialize in Wagyu, Japanese A5 Wagyu, and Shabu, like the Japanese version of Hot Pot."

Mai was overwhelmed with the support they received on opening day.

“I expected a lot of people to be interested, but seeing the line wrap around the building was like the best feeling ever,” said Mai, who is also a Novi resident.

WXYZ

Local residents Michal and Agnes Filipowski opened “Klawsome!”, a claw machine arcade inspired by their three children and their travels.

Their children are represented in the three animals in the arcade’s logo (clever fox, cuddly panda, and the “party animal” cat in the hat) based on each of their personalities

"We wanted to be in a space that had a tie between all the businesses being Asian American-themed. We found whenever we were looking at claw machine arcades in our travels, they were always in a Chinatown area or some other concentration of Asian Americans, so this felt like the right place," Agnes Filipowski said.

Inspiration struck in 2023, when the couple, along with their three young children, visited a clawcade during a family vacation to Las Vegas.

"When people come in, we want them to feel joy," Michal Filipowski said. “We started this because our kids felt that joy of winning bags full of plushies, and so we want people coming in here and winning and enjoying that.”

Construction continues with more housing and businesses set to open later this year. When warmer weather arrives, the Novi community will be able to gather at the pond and enjoy Japanese cherry blossoms.

WXYZ

"The mayor actually coined this area as the city center, and we're excited about the walkability of the area and what that could bring with diversity," said Jenn Ludwig of the Novi Chamber of Commerce.

The campus will also feature:



Book Off, Japan’s largest secondhand chain specializing in books, toys, manga, anime-related items, video games and consoles, vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, and collectibles. Founded in 1991, it has grown to more than 850 stores in Japan and 19 in the United States, with this location marking the first in the Midwest.

Residences at Sakura Novi by Robertson Homes – a Luxury Townhome community that includes 117 three-story residences ranging from 1,331 to 1,765 square feet with 2-3 bedrooms, 1-2 car garages, and modern amenities. Residences are currently being occupied.

Teso Life – Japanese-themed department store and anchor tenant is making its way into Michigan while specializing in snacks, cosmetics, homeware, kitchenware, stationery, toys, collectibles, and more.

Dancing Pine Korean Steak House – Anchor restaurant tenant set to serve Korean steakhouse food, Korean BBQ, and specialty shareable dishes called “ban-chan”.

Presotea Taiwanese Tea Shop – Taiwan’s number one fresh tea brand, known for brewing tea essence through espresso machines for made-to-order drinks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Where Your Voice Matters