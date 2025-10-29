Mini cows bring big mental health benefits to Michigan communities

DAVISON, Mich. (WXYZ) — While miniature cattle may be small in stature, they're making a significant impact on mental health across Genesee County.

From therapy sessions to community visits, the cows at Mini Mitten Acres are bringing comfort and calm to people of all ages. The cows are fluffy, friendly, and as therapeutic as they come.

"This wasn't really the plan to become a business like this, but we've decided that sharing them is pretty cool and they get so much attention that people love coming out here," said Micki Shirah, the owner of Mini Mitten Acres.

What started as a hobby for Shirah has transformed into a haven where people can come to relax, reconnect, and find peace.

"We just kind of teach them about the cows, some of the other animals that we have here on the farm, let them get in, love on them. The kids really like to brush them, put different bows in their hair," Shirah said.

The simple act of touching and caring for an animal can have a powerful effect on the brain, according to healthcare experts like Dr. Christine Kivlen from Wayne State University's Occupational Therapy program.

"It can trigger the release of oxytocin, which is a bonding hormone. And we know that that release can reduce stress and promote feelings of calm and connection," Kivlen said.

The effects extend beyond science. Mercedes White, the director of hospice education, marketing, and outreach at Swan Hospice, says those benefits are easy to observe when these mini cows visit people in hospice and memory care facilities.

"We had a patient at one of the communities who actually started reminiscing about her past and living on a farm and just being able to take care of farm animals and things like that. So that brought that back to reality for her, and it was really nice to see," White said. "Animals bring joy. You cuddle with them, it soothes you, it makes you feel like really just happy."

Shirah says that's what makes these cows so special - not just their size, but their spirit.

"We're passionate about bringing them to the community," Shirah said.

It's proof that healing can come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes it wears a bow and says moo.

