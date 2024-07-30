Mount Clemens Victory Inn being torn down for new affordable housing project

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Victory Inn in Mount Clemens is finally being torn down. The historic place was deemed unsafe and abandoned in 2020 after a fire broke out.

Press conference: Local leaders break ground on affordable housing project in Mt. Clemens

Since then, people say it has been an eyesore. There is also a history of criminal and illicit activities at this place both before and after it was abandoned. 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed spoke to the community about how they feel about the demolition and the new project to take place.

"How much of an eye soar has this been for you?" asked Javed.

"Disaster, it's ugly," said Harold Wayne Johnson, an area resident.

"It was just terrible to look at every day," said Pam Pelowski, an area resident.

"It's just dirty looking, and if they cleaned it up, it would be better," said Patricia Richardson, an area resident.

Area Residents Pam Pelowski, Harold Wayne Johnson, John Jesnhe, and Patricia Richardson were all excited to see officials kick off the demolition this morning.

State Senator Kevin Hertel described it as a transformational moment.

"Once this building comes down, which we start today, and it's turned into this first-class housing, it will more than double the number of residents living here in the core area of Mt. Clemens," said Sen. Kevin Hertel, (D)-St. Clair Shores.

The new project will feature a 4-story high building with 117 affordable housing units.

"You think this is what the community needs right now?" asked Javed.

"Yeah, ain't nothing wrong with that," said Johnson.

"Ever since the pandemic, we lost three years of housing, so this will help a lot," said Jesnhe.

"You think this will help the community?" asked Javed.

"I hope so, I really do," said Richardson.

"This was made possible with 10 million dollars in grant funding over the last 2 budget cycles in the state budget," said Sen. Hertel.

But Harold is also a little sad to see the 1960s building go down that once was a thriving space.

VIDEO EXTRA: Watch the start of demolition of the old Victory Inn

"Do you used to go there?" asked Javed.

"Yeah I went there, I've there a lot, I had a lot fun in there," said Johnson.

"Is it heartbreaking to see? You have a lot of memories there, and now it's being torn down," asked Javed.

"Yeah, I took a lot of pictures there, a lot of memories for people in town. A lot of people had nice times there. They had church in there and everything," said Johnson.

Officials say it will take about 90 days to demolish the building and then another 18 to 24 months to complete the construction of the new building.

