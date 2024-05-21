Movie, wrestling stars reacting to Motor City Comic Con and fans

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Motor City Comic Con was in full swing at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi over the weekend.

Thousands of fans from the metro Detroit area were excited to see cosplay artists, buy pop culture merchandise and meet their favorite movie and wrestling stars.

With over 40 celebrities participating in this year's event, 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed spoke to some of them to find out what motivates them.

"This is my first time here... it's 10:30 a.m. and I can't believe how many people are here already," said Efren Ramirez, best known for his role as Pedro Sánchez in "Napoleon Dynamite."

"This is your home turf," Javed said.

"I don't let anybody talk bad about Detroit. Of all the shows I've ever done, this is one of my favorite… because I get to come home," said Martin Klebba, best known for his role as Marty in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

"How do you prepare for something like this?" Javed asked.

"You find your best "Ghostbusters" costumes, and you go find your ghosts," Ramirez said.

"All these people have spent a lot of money and time here, and I want to be present and interact with each one of them," said Jennifer Morrison, best known for her role as Dr. Allison Cameron in "House MD."

"What are some of the things you are really excited to talk to fans about?" Javed asked.

"You may not always see a little person before. So, they get to talk to somebody one on one and kind of make them realize that oh, he is not different than anyone else," Klebba said.

"I can already tell who is a good fan… when they go back to some of the earlier histories that even I have forgotten," said Ron Simmons, retired professional wrestler and football player.

"The most question I've gotten asked… in my whole life, 'What's it like to work with Johnny Depp.' And I always say 'Amazing.' And I love everyone in that film, but I always say.. 'Why don't you ask Johnny what it is like working with me?'" Klebba said.

"What would he say?" Javed asked.

"Ah, he is a little white-winged dwarf," Klebba said.

"What kind of conversations would you like to have with fans?" Javed said.

"An honest one," said Ramirez.

"One of the things I love about "Once Upon a Time" fans is that they often say that they got to watch the show with their family. So to know that we made something and put this time and energy into that actually resonated in a family moment, that's always nice to hear," Morrison said.

"You've been in this business for decades, what's the one thing you've learned and would like to pass on to future generations?" Javed asked.

"Never forget the foundation the business was founded on. And secondly, what makes it go, and that's the fans. Always stay humble to them and be careful with the words that you choose because you never know where someone is in their own space and their own mind," Simmons said.

To learn more about Moto City Comic Con, visit its website.

