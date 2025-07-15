Multi-year battle over chickens in Beverly Hills continues

(WXYZ) — The Village of Beverly Hills is preparing to once again examine its rules on whether or not to allow chickens to be kept as pets.

For more than eight years, people in Beverly Hills have argued the matter involving chickens, and both sides are making their case once again.

“I think people may be getting to the point of chicken fatigue because it’s been going on for so long. Every community has code and ordinances for a reason," Kathleen Tootell, who is opposed to having chickens, said.

Tootell has lived in the village for decades.

“They pull in rats. Coyotes, other predatory animals," she said.

Her message is part of an effort to raise awareness and prompt more enforcement.

However, Village board member and proud chicken owner Rachael Hrydziuszko said she was wrongfully ticketed and sent me a court order saying an ordinance was "unconstitutionally void for vagueness."

“I enjoy them for the sustainability aspect. This has been more of an eight-year conversation about different people and views," Hrydziuszko said.

She said the matter is still being discussed among leaders, but as a board member, she has not received special treatment.

"When someone is elected, they don’t give up their rights under the Constitution," she said. “A lot of people started keeping them because of egg prices and they’ve become a suburban, urban pet.”

“Of course some people want chickens, but they are in a drastic minority," David Tobaben added.

Much of the back-and-forth centers around the concept of what qualifies as a pet. The board is set to revisit with a decision within weeks.

