New bill in Lansing looks to close transferring students loophole

(WXYZ) — A new push to address student record loopholes like the one that led to a nightmare scenario earlier this year in Pontiac. Senate Bill 492 is all about ensuring that a student transferring schools doesn't fall through the cracks.

Covering this story, I looked into the bipartisan push to close gaps for kids who are among the most vulnerable.

On a mission to keep kids safe, State Sen. Jeremy Moss says there is no time to spare after a welfare check in February revealed appalling conditions in the home of a 15-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl and 12-year-old girl in Pontiac.

“How much did the Pontiac case play a role in this?" I asked.

"This played the role," Moss said. "Just a shocking situation. Three kids abandoned for five years. On their own. Sleeping on pizza boxes and defecating where they slept."

As the kids' mother, Kelli Bryant, awaits trial on charges of first-degree child abuse and welfare fraud, the children are now with relatives under the watch of Child Protective Services. Moss said he and Sheriff Michael Bouchard joined forces to find solutions.

In the Pontiac case, we learned the kids were pulled from school with no additional follow-up. Moss' new proposal aims to fix that.

"This makes sure if kids transfer, both schools have to communicate and talk to confirm one school has responsibility," Moss said.

"It triggers an investigation by law enforcement. If no one knows what happened where are the kids. The point is to make sure no one falls through the cracks in such a dangerous way as these kids.”

I asked the director of the SAY Detroit Play Center, a youth program on Detroit's east side for his take on the need for this.

There’s so many students in transitional situations and with high rates of transfers from schools and districts," Eric Reed said.

“If someone leaves the state, how do you work through that?" I asked Moss.

"This isn’t just about introducing the bill and hoping it works. We’re going to go through the process with the education chair and get this a hearing with the education community to make sure we’re doing this right," he said.

As an educator, Dr. Youssef Mosallam with Dearborn Heights Crestwood Schools says each student must be accounted for, and currently, not enough has been done on a state level.

“I think it’s a good start. Needed. Will be beneficial for districts and families," Mosallam said.

“I think this is needed to minimize and eliminate situations like the one in Pontiac," Reed added.

