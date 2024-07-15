New policing strategy in Ann Arbor aims to foster community connections with beat patrols

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police laid out a new strategy this week to improve public safety.

The focus is fostering connections between officers and the citizens they serve.

In so many communities, people don't see many, if any, police officers out on foot or bike patrol. But in Ann Arbor, people are about to see something many hope will make a difference.

“We're going to roll it out to the entire community. And then we're also going to explain to them how we're going to put police officers back in beats, so that they can see them where they need them,” Ann Arbor Police Chief Andrew Anderson said.

Anderson has been on the job for about five months and he's ready to roll out his new vision that includes officers on foot patrol and on the beat getting to know people in neighborhoods instead of just showing up when there's trouble.

“They'll get to know the police officer that works in their area. And the police officer benefits, too, because the police officer gets to know the people in their community. And that's just a huge benefit,” Anderson said.

Krystal Steward and Fayiza Nabilsi work at the Community Action Networks' Bryant Community Center on Ann Arbor's south side. The center has an invaluable food pantry and offers other support services and fun activities.

“I think it'll have a really important impact because I feel like there's a high level of distrust among citizens and officer,” said Steward, the director of community outreach.

Employees at the center say they've experienced first-hand the benefits of community policing.

“Having them come to our community events, not just for situations that are bad, have them here on good days and bad days, you know what I mean? It would just make a big difference, and it would ease a lot of people's pressure,” said Nabilsi, the director of whole facility and food market.

Some of that pressure brought on by people struggling to put food on the table or just keep the lights on.

“A lot of people feel that Ann Arbor is a rich city and so they don't realize that there's actually another side of Ann Arbor,” Steward said.

No matter where the neighborhood is located, they say community policing can be key in fostering relationships. Steward says it “builds trust."

On Wednesday, Ann Arbor police will be sharing details of their new community policing plan that's expected to start in mid- to late August. They’ll be at the Forest Cove office building on Miller Road from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“We're going to have open dialog. So as the community starts to provide us their interest, we will have individuals there to start collecting that information, and we utilize that in the future to help us develop strategic plans in a way, we go about modifying our approach,” the chief said.

