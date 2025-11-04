New report says 1 in 4 Americans did not use a single vacation day over the past year

(WXYZ) — For millions of Americans, vacation time may as well be a fairy tale. Between buzzing phones and relentless deadlines, workers are feeling trapped in an endless cycle, where time off feels more like a luxury they can't afford than a benefit they've earned.

"I have not used a majority of my PTO," said Detroiter Cathleen Laporte.

Imagine working an entire year without taking a day off. According to a new report from FlexJobs.com, 23 percent of American workers didn't use any of their paid time off over the past year.

I spoke with Wayne State Professor, Dr. Matt Piszczek, who said the reason why people don't use their PTO can be a number of things.

"The pressure we have to keep working even when in name, we have time off that we can take off is very high in the United States," Dr. Piszczek said. "Some people are worried about the perception that their supervisors will have about them if they take too much time off, and another problem is that for many people, going on vacation doesn't mean the work stops."

The study also found that some workers don't take their PTO because of heavier workloads, manager expectations, and unsupportive company cultures. But not using your PTO can have serious impacts on your health. The experts say when workers don't unplug, they're likely to burn out, feel stressed and see a decline in mental health.

Laporte, who works as an academic advisor, tells me that even when she took a vacation this year, she had a hard time disengaging from work.

"I did check my emails. So I don't know if i would call it feeling bad but I knew that someone might need me," Laporte said.

Attorney Mitchell Wong tells me he does at times feel guilty when taking time off.

"If it feels like it's inconvenient for other people on your team, then i feel sometimes guilty, but if i feel like there are instances where I've covered for other people and there are other people who can cover for me, then I don't feel guilty at all," Wong said.

Others I spoke with, like Detroiter Nicole Niezabytowski, believes in finding a work-life balance.

"I feel like it's pretty encouraged at my work and they want to make sure that when we come to work, we come happy and ready to work," she said.

And when it comes to using your PTO, Detroiter Greg Watts offered some personal advice.

"Take the time off. You get it. You deserve it," he said.

