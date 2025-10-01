New survey says more shoppers plan to buy ahead for Halloween this year than ever before

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pumpkins, cobwebs and skeletons: a new survey finds that more shoppers plan to buy for halloween ahead of schedule more this year than ever before.

"I have stuff up at the end of August in here," said Theresa Schierloh, the Owner of Dancing Eye Gallery.

The Bob Ross Skeleton is out, and Halloween shopping is well underway.

"I have quite a few Halloween things but there's always something special, so you always have to look," said Coline Coleman.

Theresa, known around here as the Queen of Halloween, has been selling spooky decor for weeks.

"Why not? It just gives you a longer season to sell. Once the kids go back to college and back to school, that's when I think it's fair game, you better have Halloween out. That's my opinion in retail, and I've done this a long time," Theresa said.

She welcomes all the early-season spenders.

"I have customers that come from Miami, D.C., New Jersey," Theresa said. "People do collect Halloween items especially handmade ones and we have a lot of that."

According to the National Retail Federation's latest survey, spending this Halloween is expected to reach a record $13.1 billion, with 49 percent of shoppers saying they would start before October.

"You do a lot of effort, you use a lot of effort in putting your display up, so you want to have it up for a time," Theresa said.

"For me, it's October 1st," Coline said.

"Yes, they're all up," said Eileen Mallon, who doesn't think it's too early for Halloween. "I love it."

The skeletons are up across downtown, and in Thomas Newell's neighbor's front yard.

"Every house, it's still a bit early, but most houses will go full decorations, full everything," Thomas said.

He said each year, it's like a scene out of Halloweentown. Not just for a day, but for a whole season.

"End of September, early October is when you start just seeing everyone putting the full effort in with all the decorations and stuff," Thomas said.

It's a holiday no longer creeping up, but heavily planned and taking center stage.

