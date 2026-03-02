NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — When you bring a road issue my way, I don't let it slip through the cracks. That's why I was so excited to see a section of 8 Mile, east of Novi Road, is finally going to be fixed.

Scott Peterson emailed me in June of last year, writing that "SINCE 2022 (!!!!) the center lanes of what appears to be a crumbling bridge over the railroad tracks have been barreled off. There's never any work being done.”

Well, 8 Mile is closing today to rehabilitate the bridge. But there is a catch; this project will coincide with another big project nearby on Novi Road. I spoke with concerned business owners, and a Northville resident, about what all this work will mean for them. I also went to the Road Commission in Oakland County, asking why these projects are happening at the same time.

Watch Ali's report below

Northville businesses could see a drop in foot traffic with construction starting today

WXYZ

“It is what is it unfortunately, these construction projects have to happen," said Joe Kinville, the owner of Guernsey Farms Dairy.

Kinville is a third-generation owner of the business, a staple in the Northville community, especially for those craving a little ice cream. Since 1966, Guernsey has sat on Novi Road, north of 8 Mile, right next to two big construction projects planned for this year.

"Yeah I mean it is going to hurt us, it is certainly going to hurt us," Kinville said.

Right across the street at Hamlet Liquor and Wine Basket, they are also prepared to see less people over the next few months.

WXYZ

“Probably as the business will be slower, as the construction is working, because people will change their way to work, way back home," said Kal Shaba, the store's owner.

Starting Monday, all lanes on 8 Mile Road will be closed between Griswold and Novi Road.

WXYZ

Then come April, the northbound lanes of Novi Road will close down between 8 Mile and 9 Mile. Only the southbound lanes will be open.

WXYZ

WXYZ

Craig Bryson is the Senior Communications Manager for the Road Commission for Oakland County.

“We are repaving Novi between 8 Mile and 9 Mile, we are adding a continuous center left-turn lane, and adding an additional northbound lane," Bryson said.

“Was this project at all coordinated with Wayne County’s project at 8 Mile? Cause this is going to have a really major impact on businesses in the area?” I asked Bryson.

“Yes, we have been working with the engineering department at Wayne County Department of Roads for the duration of this project," he replied. “We tried mightily to coordinate these as much as possible; unfortunately, it didn’t work out quite as well as we had hoped. But we are also in a situation where we now have to go ahead with this project. We have 5 and a half million dollars in federal funds. If we don’t use that money right now, we’ll lose those dollars; we can’t afford that.”

The Northbound lanes of Novi Road will be detoured to Beck Road, and traffic from 8 Mile Road will be detoured down to 6 Mile Road.

WXYZ

I spoke to Northville resident T.J. Theisen. He worries 7 Mile will become extremely congested, especially with new development in the downtown area.

“They really need to think about what is going to happen on 7 Mile in the near future, within the next 6 months, it will be very congested down there, which is going to be, this will be a major artery into downtown Northville," Theisen said.

In the meatime, if you do have to drive through the orange barrels, maybe consider supporting local businesses.

“The best thing that you can do during a construction project, you know, as you’re fighting the traffic out there, is come get an ice cream cone, you know and have some fun doing it," Kinville said.

Wayne County provided us with the following statement when we asked them about this construction project:

"We understand that construction on Eight Mile Road impacts residents and local businesses. The current condition of the bridge requires necessary repairs to ensure the safety of the traveling public. The Wayne County Department of Public Services is required to begin this project now to meet funding deadlines. Delaying construction would put funding for this project at risk.

Wayne County Department of Public Services began coordinating with the Oakland County Road Commission in 2024 regarding scheduling and detours for this project. We will continue working closely on traffic management and closures throughout the project."

Where Your Voice Matters