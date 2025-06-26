‘Nothing seemed right.’ Man who hit church gunman with truck speaks exclusively with 7 News Detroit

(WXYZ) — We've introduced you to several heroes who stopped a lone gunman at Crosspointe Community Church in Wayne on Sunday.

Deacon Richard Pryor is the first one who came into contact with the shooter, hitting the shooter with his truck.

Pryor opened up for the first time about making the split-second decision to run over the gunman with his pickup truck.

“Soon as he got out, I saw the fatigues and gun on his hip. He pulled his weapon out of the vehicle," Pryor said.

But, he said his first memory of an attempted mass shooting on Sunday is of an eerie conversation he had with the shooter before the gunman started firing.

“I verbally pulled up and said, 'Are you OK?' He doesn’t respond. Just kind of looked at me," Pryor said.

Seconds later, with no prior police or military training, Pryor said he felt a calling to jump into action. He hit the gas and ran over the shooter, who would eventually fire numerous rounds on Sunday.

“Do you recall feeling, if you didn’t intervene, people would die?" I asked.

"I knew but I didn’t know," he said.

That action temporarily stopped the shooter, who responded by shooting into Pryor's truck. Moments later, the shooter was killed by a security guard.

“I’ve realized how much damage he came to do. Especially after the fact. Generations of families were in this church," Pryor said.

Although another guard was wounded, Pryor said he's thankful more people weren't hurt, or worse yet, killed.

“I’m not a hero. That’s the security staff, Jay, John and others that eliminated this man," Pryor said.

As a result of the violent scene, Pryor's truck was destroyed, a vehicle he used to deliver bread for a day job. Thankfully, a GoFundMe has surpassed $25,000 to help him get a replacement.

“What does it mean for folks to help out?" I asked.

"I can’t be more appreciative for everyone reaching out," Pryor said.

AP Police walk by an idle vehicle near CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Mich., Sunday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

As for this incredible act of bravery, the humble hero is just asking others to stay vigilant, as he did while talking to 911.

“I never considered my health in that moment," he said.

"Do you believe everything in your life led to that moment for a reason?" I asked.

"I definitely do now," he said.

Pryor is adamant that he's not a hero, but many people feel that's exactly the title he's earned.

He said he's grateful to church members who formed a security team well in advance of the incident.

