Novi Chamber of Commerce looking to connect with businesses and volunteers for ‘Community Impact Day’

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Novi Chamber of Commerce is looking to connect with area businesses and volunteers ahead of a “Community Impact Day” in May.
The Novi Chamber of Commerce is joining the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and other chambers across Michigan for the event on May 13. It’s an effort to bring together volunteers and churches, schools, nonprofits and other community organizations that need an extra hand.
Watch Jenn Ludwig from the Novi Chamber of Commerce at our Let's Talk event below:
If you’re an organization and have a project in mind, you can submit it here. The deadline for submissions is February 20.
The chamber said the projects can include the following:
- Beautification and landscaping of public spaces
- Organizing food pantries or community closets
- Painting, repair, or clean-up efforts
- Hands-on support for local charities and service groups
If you’re interested in volunteering for the Community Impact Day, you can sign up here.
Other participating chambers include:
- The Chamber, Grand Haven, Spring Lake & Ferrysburg
- Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce
- Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce
- Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce
- Canton Chamber of Commerce
- Cheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce
- Connect Macomb
- Novi Chamber of Commerce
- Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce
- West Branch Area Chamber of Commerce
- Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber
Ludwig tells 7 News Detroit this is the first year the Novi Chamber of Commerce is participating in the statewide Community Impact Day.