(WXYZ) — The holiday break can be a joy for kids and a challenge for parents. With school out and routines on hold, families are looking for simple ways to keep kids entertained without relying on screens or breaking the bank.

See the full story in the video below

Parents share tips to keep kids busy during the holiday break

I spoke to parents who are getting creative and a little resourceful to keep kids busy.

"Anything to make them engaged with, you know, colors, writing, things like that, and we keep our phones away," Raheel Syed told me.

WXYZ

Other parents say it's about mixing simple at-home fun, with a few special outings.

"We just do crafts, some gingerbread houses, probably go to the movies, and then we're gonna have a New Year's Eve party at home," Tianna Anthony, a mother of two, told us.

WXYZ

For some families, a little structure goes a long way.

"We do have puzzles. That has been a big thing in our house. We've been doing puzzles and our great teachers have given us packets for the wintertime. So, like, every day they have a page to do, so that keeps them busy and not fighting," Kelsey Stone, a mother of two, said.

WXYZ

Kimberly Vallance, the owner of Life in the Craft Room, said you don't need anything fancy. Just a few basic supplies and a little imagination.

"The owl here is super cute. These are just little bits of yarn that might otherwise be thrown out because it's not enough to do anything with, but when you put it all together, you know, it's super cute and then who doesn't have construction paper and a little bit of glue," Vallance said. "Green pipe cleaner that's been folded in half to make leaves and a purple pipe cleaner that we just went around in a circle and we punched together. You can do this. You can make it into a rose, you can make it into daisies.

wxyz

Margaret Murray, a parenting expert with the University of Michigan Dearborn, said a little boredom isn't a bad thing.

"Really encouraging them, you're bored, that's totally natural, that's normal, you can figure it out. I trust you," Murray said. "5 and under, you could do some Play-Doh, you could do your magne-tiles, you could do some art, and play with your trucks, whatever it is, try to give them a list of options and let them decide, rather than doing a lot of structured activities."

WXYZ

Whether it's puzzles, crafts, or a little creative freedom, parents say the holiday break is a chance to slow down and make memories that last long after school is back in session.

Where Your Voice Matters