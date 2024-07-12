Pets being attacked in recent rash of home invasions in Detroit's Boston Edison District

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Neighbors estimate there have been about a dozen home invasions in Detroit's Boston Edison Historic District and in some cases, people's dogs have been attacked by the intruders.

In the last four weeks, thieves have been making their move between 10 am and noon, paying attention when the homeowners are away.

Sadly, in a number of the break-ins, family dogs were attacked with mace and other chemicals and then locked in closets or small rooms in the homes.

One couple's dog, a 100-pound Rottweiler, suffered permanent damage to one of her eyes. And neighbors said one homeowner's dog died from their injuries.

"We tend to see an increase in crime when school's out. This year, it's been a lot worse," said Dawn Johnson, who has lived in her home on Chicago Blvd. with her husband for 26 years.

"The alarming thing about what's happening now is that they seem to be prepared," said David Johnson, adding that the intruders seem to have tools.

Detroit Police are not disclosing details of their investigation but say they are working on the cases and that the people responsible will likely be facing animal cruelty charges in addition to home invasion.

Anyone with information on who might be responsible is urged to contact Detroit Police.

And click on the video to hear how neighbors are being more proactive when it comes to their security.