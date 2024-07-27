Plans for a neighborhood concert trigger fireworks at Highland Park Council meeting

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fireworks erupted inside a council meeting in Highland Park over the plans for a neighborhood concert set to draw a massive crowd.

We heard from people divided today about a 2,000-person rap show in a Highland Park neighborhood and the meeting that followed became heated.

inside a packed city hall in Highland Park citizens sounded off about whether or not a youth fundraising event and rap concert for Avalon Village should be allowed, drawing a crowd of 2,000 people.

Among those I talked to was organizer Mama Shu who lost three sons to murder and says the planned event promotes peace and education and has already planned for safety with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and more.

“For people to attend and come through. We make enough for our fundraiser to elevate our music program for the homework house. For better music programming for the children,” she says.

The show is a paid event with tickets in advance sold for $40 or $50 at the door.

The artist KRS-One is set to be the main act and Mama Shu says all the necessary permits have already been obtained.

“We are building a safe space in Highland Park and have been for 16 years,” she says.

“The Wayne County Sheriff has dedicated extra resources and Highland Park Police are here,” says concert supporter Darryl Woods.

However, the school board president tells me he has strong concerns.

“They said the sheriff is coming, they propose blocking streets and alleys, so it’s just going to be a box.”

After a tense meeting, another twist as the council abruptly told the crowd they simply did not have legal footing to enact any resolution to prevent the show at Avalon Village on Tuesday.

“The event just popped up. They didn’t know anything about it,” said the school board representative.

“Again, organizers of the event are still planning for it to be held, as council could not take action.

