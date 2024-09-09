Plans move ahead for 'ambitious' $39M project to address Woodhaven train delays

(WXYZ) — Delays at a train crossing in Woodhaven have been causing problems for residents, emergency vehicles and more for years.

It's a story I first covered in early 2020, and now, I've confirmed a huge step is underway in allowing a state-of-the-art project to move forward with a solution.

On Allen Rd. near Van Horn, drivers recall experiencing time-consuming delays for years and years as a result of a high number of train crossings.

Back in February 2020, I covered those who were speaking out, and many of those issues still exist today.

“How frustrating is that?" I asked Tiffany Reddick.

"Very. I’m late for work and leave for my break and I’m late coming back from my break," she said.

Reddick knows the area and the challenges first-hand, working just around the corner.

She acknowledges the dangers of ambulances being stuck at the crossing, along with Ford and FCA workers who are also impacted.

On Monday, I told her the county and state are now prepared to move forward on a plan to build a bridge for trains to cross. Construction could start in the summer of 2025 with more than $39 million in funding for grade separation.

"That’s a great thing and for everyone around here it will be better," Reddick said.

“What does it mean to you?" I asked.

"A lot. Everyone needs to get where they need to get without getting stopped by a train," she said.

It's not just drivers. Shawn Greenwood and Promise Tanner-Brown say they've also dealt with these headaches while riding their bikes as an alternative to driving.

“You get off from an eight hour shift and ride your bike back home. You’re stuck behind a train for an hour. That just happened last night," Greenwood said.

“This project is the most ambitious and complicated Downriver has ever seen," State Sen Darrin Camilleri said.

Camilleri helped secure funding with the City of Woodhaven, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Rep. Debbie Dingell.

He said underground piping is being addressed, a key step toward moving ahead, with completion set for the spring of 2027.

“It’s also going to be a relief to everyday Downriver residents, who don’t love being stuck behind a train for 20, 30, 45 minutes. We’re now at the point where Wayne County is actively negotiating with underground pipeline companies, once those conversations are set they’ll relocate those utilities," he said.

The project will impact as many as 30,000 drivers a day with nine train crossings every 24 hours.