Plymouth downtown redesign: community feedback wanted for 2027 construction

(WXYZ) — Downtown Plymouth is preparing for its first major streetscape overhaul since 2010, with city leaders actively seeking resident feedback on proposed changes that could reshape the heart of the community.

The Plymouth Downtown Development Authority is working with design firm SmithGroup to gather public input on infrastructure improvements that will address aging street trees, upgrading the utilities underneath them and other challenges while preserving the area's historic character.

"Most of our street trees are past their life span. We're going to have start tearing out some of these trees and with that becomes redoing the areas where the trees are," said Sam Plymale, director of the Downtown Plymouth Development Authority.

The current streetscape dates back to 1995, with a refresh completed in 2010. Now, infrastructure needs are driving the next phase of improvements.

WXYZ Sam Plymale

Plymale said the authority has been intentional about soliciting community input through several public engagement sessions over recent months.

Residents have expressed varied opinions about potential changes. Parking emerged as a primary concern among those interviewed.

"They do a lot of events down here and I don't think there's enough parking," said Sheri Baker, a Plymouth resident who walks downtown daily with her dog Hazel.

Pam Sudz, another Plymouth resident, agreed about parking challenges.

"I definitely think we need more parking. It's really hard to park during the lunch hours, that's why I'm so early for my appointment today," Sudz said.

Gabriella Fava noted that while she thinks the city is great overall, the narrow streets present challenges for parking management.

WXYZ Plymouth

"It's about time for a refresh. It's a busy area, I mean things are picking up," Fava said.

However, not all residents support changes. Mike Health said he believes the downtown should be left alone, stating there's nothing that can be done to improve it.

Current options under consideration include widening sidewalks, speed management, bumpouts, creating curb-less streets, improving bike paths, and addressing parking needs.

"What this is all about is where are there opportunities to enhance our infrastructure while respecting the historic nature of the downtown," Plymale said.

The development authority plans to present a final design by the end of spring, with construction scheduled to begin in 2027.

Community members can provide input on Feb. 1 during the annual Ice Festival. A new survey will also be available later this month, and residents can follow progress at downtownplymouth.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

