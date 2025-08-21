(WXYZ) — Officials in Pontiac unveiled the next phase of a massive downtown revitalization plan on Thursday.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Pontiac officials unveil next phase of revitalization efforts

According to city and county officials, the next phase will include two new parking garages with more than 1,000 parking spaces and multiple EV charging stations.

With the construction, there will be two acres of public green space, and it comes as part of the demolition of the Phoenix Center, which officials say is ahead of schedule.

Watch below: Plan to reconnect downtown Pontiac begins with Phoenix Center demo

Plan to reconnect downtown Pontiac begins with Phoenix Center demo

Other revitalization efforts announced earlier this year include plan to bring hundreds of county employees to the former General Motors building at 31 E. Judson Street by 2027, which is currently under construction.

“Today marks another big step toward a more connected and economically thriving downtown Pontiac,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement. “The new parking garages and the development of an attractive public gathering spot are essential elements of this project that will support our businesses, workers, residents and visitors as well as help attract even more investment.”

Watch below: Phoenix Center demolition progress brings new hope to downtown Pontiac businesses

Phoenix Center demolition progress brings new hope to downtown Pontiac businesses

“We are excited to see this transformational project move forward. The demolition of the existing parking garage has opened up our downtown and allows for the reconnection of Pontiac’s main street throughout our central business district,” Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel said. “The upcoming construction of new parking garages will provide parking opportunities for the occupants of the office towers, including hundreds of Oakland County employees who will be moving into the heart of our city, while also providing a much-needed increase in parking spaces for the general public.”

Construction is expected to begin later this year on the garages, and the Phoenix Center demolition is the start of the renovation of 31 E. Judson.

The two new parking garages are:

North Parking Garage



South side of Water Street at South Perry Street

Total Spaces: 429

EV Charging: 9 stations

South Parking Garage



Northwest corner of East Judson Street and South Saginaw Street

Total Spaces: 610

EV Charging: 12 stations

Where Your Voice Matters