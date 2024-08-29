Power outages fuel frustration for medical device users

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A number of metro Detroiters without power have checked into hotels to maintain some comfort. But that, of course, comes with a cost.

Relocating isn't so easy for the Price family, and they're toughing it out at home.

"So, we’ve lost probably most everything in the fridge," Erica Price told 7 News Detroit.

Many can relate and empathize with her over the power outage frustration in this regard, but for the Price family, the prolonged outage could literally mean life or death as her husband battles ALS.

Todd Price depends on multiple life-sustaining devices that need electricity to operate.

“My husband, who has a terminal illness, he needs a BiPAP machine at night," she said.

Todd Price said, “I’ve been unable to run my BiPAP which, at night, is allowing me to breathe easier and keep my blood oxygen up. The past two days, I’ve had excursions down to about 80%, which is really not where you want to be. You’d like to be above 88 if possible.”

The Livonia man also depends on a motorized wheelchair that’s losing power and a cough assist machine that helps clear mucus from his lungs.

VIDEO: Woman driving in New Baltimore describes moment trees smashed into her vehicle

Woman driving in New Baltimore describes moment trees smashed into her vehicle

Erica Price said she informed DTE of the medical equipment months ago and made a note on the account.

“And we were told that we would be prioritized in the case that the electricity went out," she explained. "I also reported that again when I reported the outage. I notified DTE again yesterday and again this morning.”

VIDEO: DTE says significant' damage from Tuesday's storm left about 300,000 without power

DTE: 'Significant' damage from Tuesday's storm left about 300,000 without power

Todd Price said, “It is unfortunate since we’ve literally seen the rest of the neighborhood get their power back and we were supposed to have the power back by 11 o’ clock last night. And unfortunately, it was at about 10 o’ clock the update came that said I’m sorry. It’s going to be 11 p.m. tomorrow.'”

Late Thursday afternoon, the Price family said DTE delivered a generator to help power Todd’s medical devices.

Kevell Gray of Detroit relocated to a hotel in Southfield.

“We got food that’s already been destroyed. Ya know, I probably got clothes in my washing machine now that’s stinking,” he said.

He, too, can identify with being told one restoration time and then another.

“We on a Thursday. They said tomorrow, then they said 2 o’ clock tonight it's gone be back on. OK, I pay for another room. Then they said wait tomorrow. Tomorrow, tomorrow, another day, another hour," Gray said.

“I don’t get paid like that," he said.