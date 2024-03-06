Search on for man accused of setting up fake cameras outside ballot drop box in Plymouth Township

(WXYZ) — Plymouth Township officials are asking for the public’s help searching for a suspect that they say placed fake cameras outside a township early voting location.

Officials say two fake cameras were placed at Risen Christ Lutheran Church off Ann Arbor Road, one was placed in January and then another in February.

"It's not only a concern to me, but I'm sure this type of stuff is a concern to all the clerks across the state," said Jerry Vorva, the Plymouth Township clerk.

The township’s legally required surveillance cameras caught the suspect in the act.

"We see him come up, measure the pole that’s in front of the drop box — he measures it and then he goes back to his car and comes back and puts up a fake camera," Vorva said.

I asked the clerk why he thought this person was motivated to put up fake cameras.

"We don’t know. Is it because they have a fear that someone is going to be stuffing ballots and (people are) going to (say) oh, there’s a camera there, I can’t do it. Or is he trying to intimidate people because he doesn’t like the idea of absentee voting?" Vorva responded.

The first time the suspect shows up, he appears to drive a gray sedan, and then the second time he shows up appearing to drive a white hatchback.

Plymouth Township Police Chief James Knittel told me the second fake camera placed set off flashes like it was taking pictures.

"Our concern here is voter intimidation. Any type of coercing of the voting poll area is against the law and those are things we’re looking at right now," Knittel said.

We talked to local voters about the investigation.

Chris K., a local voter, said the situation would have made him feel uncomfortable.

Other voters also sounded off.

"Yeah that’s a little naughty ... if they were sanctioned, I think it would make me comfortable, but having a third party come in just doesn’t seem right at all," said Corey Voorman.

Chris K. said, "I don’t even know what to say. I’m moving out of the country until after the election — how’s 'bout that?"

According to Knittel, in 35 years of policing, he’s never seen anything like this case. Both cameras were confiscated by his team as they search for this suspect. He says they are fielding any tips with the attorney general and secretary of state.

"These election deniers are creating a situation where the public may not trust the system and we can’t have that," Vorva said.

If you know anything about who may have installed the fake cameras, you’re asked to reach out to the Plymouth Township Police Department at 734-354-3232.

