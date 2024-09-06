See inside this Detroit Lions superfan's man cave with a massive memorabilia collection

(WXYZ) — As the Detroit Lions season nears, we're highlighting an extraordinary fan and his incredible man cave. Scott Young was the 2024 Fan of the Year, and his passion for the Detroit Lions is truly unmatched.

He invited me inside his home to show off his memorabilia collection, and his man cave is a feast for the eyes. It showcases a stunning collection of Lions memorabilia.

Watch Scott give us a tour inside the amazing man cave in the video below

Detroit Lions superfan gives us a tour of his man cave

When you walk through the door, your jaw will hit the floor – which is actually the Pontiac Silverdome turf.

But even before you enter the Lions Man Den, you'll notice everything from a Lions Crock Pot to a Ford Field beer stand.

"I have 20 years worth of collection Lions collectibles. If the Lions made it through the NFL or even homemade things people made. If it had a Lion on it, I lean trying toward collecting it," Scott Young said. "I leaned toward the bobbleheads at first, they were my love and my passion. I pretty much went over a five-year period and bought them all from here to Seattle."

Besides the bobblehead collection, he has helmets, jerseys and more.

"I have three closets similar to this with the jerseys and sweatshirts," he said. "I have probably 35 different pairs of shoes."

See more from inside Scott's Man Den in the video below

Check out this Lions superfan's man cave

"The 50-yard line from the Pontiac Silverdome turf to the Silverdome seats. No. 9 signed by Matt Stafford, Lions players blankets from the 1960s," he added.

Young said he became a fan at a young age because of his father.

"To me, it's about my father. That's my biggest connection," he said. "I was my dad's first remote control before remote televisions. My dad would say, 'son, go and adjust the antenna for the Lions game and put a little tin foil on it. Move it to the left, move it to the right.' And we would sit and watch the football game."

When Scott heads to the games, he goes in style and also has a custom, one-of-a-king light-up hat.

Where Your Voice Matters