Should GFL reimburse customers for their trash delays? Most say yes

(WXYZ) — A community that's angry over lackluster trash service is taking action against GFL – hoping to get $20 refunds for customers. It's been the talk of the summer for so many metro Detroit cities.

West Bloomfield Township officials are seeking a refund from GFL over the handling of the Priority Waste hand-off because of trash pick up delays. I went out to ask the questions to see if compensation should be handed out and how the compensation should be paid back..

West Bloomfield Township, along with many other cities, have been facing significant challenges in its waste management since services since the transition from GFL to Priority Waste, which began on July 1.

Some of those pickup delays are lasting weeks.

"Weeks ago, it wasn’t right. They picked everybody up on the street except for mine. Just went by and didn’t pick it up," Lillian Smith said.

She then took it upon herself.

"I called Priority Waste. She said, 'well I’ll get them out there as soon as I can,' but that was like kind of Thursday. They didn’t come, but they did pick it up Monday," she added.

"Do you believe as a taxpayer here, do you believe the customers yourself should be reimbursed directly rather than the city?" I asked.

"Yes, I do think we should be reimbursed," Smith said.

Alexandra Paskowitzz just moved to Waterford when the transition began

"It was frustrating because, I mean, there’s just trash piled everywhere. You know a bunch of bugs, flies everywhere too, and I mean it just kept piling up," Paskowitzz said.

"Do you believe you should be reimbursed?" I asked.

"For sure. It was a huge inconvenience. I mean, you know the trash is already full within a week, so within two weeks, it was just trash everywhere. They need to up their game when it comes to trash pick up time," she said.

"They should do a better job of picking it up," Charlies Gilliland said.

He said the compensation should come in some form of a reduction in cost.

