Six homicides at Pontiac's North Hill Farms apartments in two years, sheriff says

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — 7 Action News continues to look into concerns of violence at the North Hill Farms apartment complex in Pontiac.

On Wednesday, we learned there have been six homicides at the complex in the last two years. That's according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

That doesn't account for non-fatal shootings. Two incidents, including a deadly triple shooting, happened last week.

Julie Haman said she moved into the complex four years ago.

"This stuff just happened, and it's not even summer. Wait until summer comes. Summer comes... insane and you got shootings in broad light,” she said. “Just last year over here, they did a shooting — a drive-by shooting. And there were children in the house. There was five kids."

Haman, who said security camera installation is long overdue, stopped to chat with us as we talked with Fred Kirksey.

Kirksey, who has loved ones who live in the community, said, "My heart breaks."

Through his ministry, Inner City Street Ministry, Kirksey said he feeds those in need in North Hill Farms and offers hope.

“And we pray that at night time when they go to bed, they don’t have to duck for cover or worry about who’s going to be shot at," he said.

Many tenants 7 Action News spoke with receive assistance like Section 8. That means the complex receives funding from the federal government.

Last Thursday, 7 Action News took residents' concerns to Pontiac mayor Tim Greimel. He said a meeting was scheduled to take place among the city, the apartment management and ownership the next day.

When we talked to Greimel last Thursday, he said, “Tomorrow (Friday), I should have more information about exactly what their timeline is to get those security cameras in that they agreed to in writing to install last year.”

7 Action News requested that email correspondence. In it, complex owner American Community Developers said HUD caused a delay for the installation.

Subsequently, the mayor told 7 Action News the company had plans to install the cameras this spring during planned renovations.

When 7 Action News reached out to the city to find out what came of Friday’s meeting, the city replied in an email, in part, “We will refer you to Northill (sic) Farms management for further information.”

I had already called American Community Developers last Friday. The senior vice president, who wrote the email to the mayor, answered his phone.

He told me he wasn’t the person to speak with about North Hill Farms and that someone would reach me back.

That didn't happen. So Wednesday, our crew stopped by American Community Developers in Harper Woods and was asked to leave contact information. So far, American Community Developers has not reached the station back for comment but we will continue to stay on top of this.